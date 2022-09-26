Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

Rihanna will be the headline performer at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, it was announced on Sunday, in what will be the artist's first public performance in five years.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment." Roc Nation is an executive producer of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and manages Rihanna.

Rihanna, whose last album "Anti" came out in January 2016, has spent the last several years focusing on her Fenty Beauty line and Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, and welcomed her first child in May.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For the first time, Apple Music will sponsor the halftime show.

