Rihanna Has Given Birth To Her And A$AP Rocky's First Child

Photo credit: Jacopo M. Raule - Getty Images

Rihanna has given birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The 34-year-old singer, who's been fiercely 'pushing the idea of sexy' maternity style in recent months, first revealed her pregnancy on January 31.

At the time, she was photographed walking through New York City showing her baby bump from beneath an unbuttoned pink vintage Chanel coat, accessorised with a Christian Lacroix necklace that draped over her stomach.

The outing followed pregnancy rumours after the singer visited a Sephora cosmetics store in New York City days earlier wearing an oversized orange coat that revealed a glimpse of her stomach.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna, who reportedly held a private rave-themed baby shower last month, previously opened up to Vogue US about her fears of postpartum depression and feeling 'out of control, emotionally' following the birth of her baby.

'Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me,' she said.

She also delved into her plans to juggle motherhood with work, saying: 'Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there's another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again.'

She added: 'Still, I have businesses that aren't going to run themselves. My mum handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I'm not sure.'

Photo credit: Victor Boyko - Getty Images

The mum-of-one previously revealed she kept her pregnancy secret from her friends for a long time, despite them picking up on signs.

Speaking to E! News, she said: 'It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits.

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

'They're like, "You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?" And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.'

Story continues

She also discussed her reluctancy to disclose her pregnancy with the public, saying: 'When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, "This is not for real, right?"

'And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you... want to see that it's going to see its way through. And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.'

Photo credit: Rich Fury - Getty Images

Following speculation that she and Rocky were an item in November 202o, the rapper later told GQ magazine the 'Diamonds' singer is 'the one'. Referring to the singer, he said: 'The love of my life. My lady. [It’s] so much better when you got the one.'

While Rihanna hasn't yet spoken about her experience of giving birth, she previously quipped that she'd like to 'hire a party bus' to park outside on the day of her delivery.

We can only imagine what's next for the couple, but Rocky's music video for his new single 'D.M.B.' certainly has raised the subject of wedding bells.

Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

In the newly-released video, the then mum-to-be appeared as a bride in a red wedding dress with a matching veil. Rocky is also seen proposing to his partner with a gold grill emblazoned with the words: 'Marry me,' to which she responded with her own grill with the phrase: 'I do.'

You Might Also Like