Rihanna Dishes on 10 of the Best Fenty Beauty Products — Including the One She Calls Her 'Secret Weapon'

Deanna Pai
·12 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

Sephora

While celebrity beauty lines are a dime a dozen these days, Rihanna was among the first to launch a makeup brand back in 2017 — and a successful one at that. Like many things the Barbados-born singer has accomplished throughout her career, it changed the game for good. Her brand Fenty Beauty introduced not 10, not 20 — but a robust selection of 40 shades with its inaugural foundation, a long overdue move in an industry that's not exactly known for its inclusivity.

That move alone (which Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, did to account for a wide range of skin tones and undertones) forced other brands to level up, creating a new standard for what we can and should expect from our makeup — which is, simply, to feel our absolute best in our makeup.

While her emphasis on inclusivity has done a lot to solidify the brand's success (with a slew of other makeup brands quickly following suit), it's not the only thing that sets it apart from the crowd. For one, Fenty Beauty has attracted a dedicated and supportive fan base. "To see how the line has brought people together from all over the world has been really beautiful," Rihanna exclusively tells PEOPLE.

And then there's the important fact that Rihanna isn't just a figurehead of the brand; she has a hand in each product, so you know they've met her exacting standards. "I test every product that we make before we put it out into the world," Rihanna tells PEOPLE. "This brand is 'Fenty' — my name — for a reason... it's gotta be something that I love and use."

And Fenty Beauty's growth shows no sign of stopping. Rihanna has since added Fenty Skin to the list, which offers skincare formulas for both face and body, and recently expanded into Ulta Beauty.

Below, we're sharing some of the best Fenty Beauty products and what makes them so incredible, along with more insight from Rihanna.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. On This Page

    • Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

    • Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

    • Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

    • Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Setting + Blotting Powder

    • Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

    • Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

    • Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

    • Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

    • Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick

    • Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

    • FAQs 

    • Take Our Word For It

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

Foundation was key to Fenty's initial success. As we mentioned, its original 40 shades changed the game for the makeup world, introducing entirely new shade offerings to accommodate a wide variety of skin tones. And it's only gotten better since then, expanding to 50 shades to suit a range of undertones. If that sounds overwhelming, no sweat — you can get shade-matched via an online shade finder tool, a virtual try-on, or even a free virtual consultation with a Fenty Beauty advisor on FentyBeauty.com.

But it's not just the shades that make this so special; rather, it's a matte foundation that doesn't leave skin looking flat or dry. It also has climate-adaptive technology, which keeps your complexion looking fresh amid heat and humidity. Buildable yet lightweight, this long-wear foundation is one that keeps customers coming back.

Price at time of publish: $39 

Size: 1.08 fl. oz. | Shades: 50 | Star ingredients: Glycerin, papaya fruit extracts

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

For one, this formula is not your average lip gloss. Not only is it deeply nourishing, thanks to the shea butter, but the formula also doesn't feel sticky or tacky. It delivers an intense gloss (as the name implies) and a sheer, shimmer finish that gives the look of plumper lips.

Not surprisingly, Rihanna always keeps this in her bag. "I'm addicted to applying it to my lips," she tells PEOPLE. I first tried it in Fenty Glow, a rose nude that gave my lips a subtle wash of color with a single swipe of the fat, doe-foot wand. ("The XXL wand is everything," she adds.) It eventually dried down a bit and felt almost like a balm, and while the shine didn't last all day, it was almost like having the best of both worlds.

Price at time of publish: $20

Size: 0.30 oz. | Shades: 7 | Star ingredient: Shea butter

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

One of the first Fenty Beauty products to hit the shelves, this highlighter changed the game for a reason: It starts as a cream and settles into a powder, offering both seamless blending and unmatched staying power.

It features a light shimmer that's as subtle as shimmer gets — just enough to add luminosity to skin, to be exact — and is super-versatile since you can use it on cheeks, eyelids, shoulders, and wherever else for a touch of radiance. Better yet: You can choose between standalone shades and complementary duos.

Price at time of publish: $38 

Size: 7.5 g | Shades: 7

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Setting + Blotting Powder

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

Rihanna calls this her secret weapon, and for good reason: It works. "I have it with me anytime I'm being photographed… I don't want to be caught on a red carpet or even in paparazzi photos without it," she tells us. "I only want to glow where I want to and Invisimatte makes sure of that." The powder, which is available in a single, universal shade, was reformulated just this past summer. The finishing powder — which minimizes the look of pores, soaks up excess oil, reduces shine, and sets makeup — now comes in refillable packaging free of magnets, lowering its environmental impact.

It's also free of talc to give skin a shine-free finish without giving skin a white cast, making it more wearable for those with deeper skin tones (on whom translucent powders can often look chalky). What you will find in here: Chia seed extract, which helps control shine, and sodium hyaluronate, a form of hyaluronic acid, to comfort and hydrate skin. The compact comes with a sponge to gently press the formula onto the skin without disturbing your makeup, making touch-ups a breeze.

Price at time of publish: $34

Size: 0.30 oz. | Shades: 1 (universal) | Star ingredients: Chia seed extract, sodium hyaluronate

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Also available Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

Rihanna sought to make an easy-to-use cream blush, and it's clear she pulled that off with these blushes, which Fenty Beauty debuted in 2020. A little goes a long way with this formula, which offers a vibrant wash of color to the skin in a matter of seconds. Lightweight and non-greasy, it's supremely easy to blend, lending itself to a seamless finish and natural pop of color. It's also sweat- and water-resistant, which gives it more staying power than the average cream formula.

What really sets this one apart, however, is that the sheer formula still packs a lot of pigment; while a lot of other cream blushes have the tendency to wash you out, Fenty's delivers a great color payoff. (If the bright shades seem intimidating, however, don't sweat it; they're more subtle and buildable than it looks in the pan, with the goal of being impossible to over-apply.) We also love how it melts under the warmth of your fingers, making touch-ups a cinch.

Price at time of publish: $22 

Size: 0.10 oz. | Shades: 10

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

If you want to take "shine bright like a diamond" literally, consider this shine-boosting makeup for both face and body. And, if you've used body shimmers in the past only to be turned off by all the glitter, allow this formula to convince you to give it another chance.

The shimmery powder, which has an iridescent effect on skin, adds luminosity and radiance to the cheeks, collarbones, shoulders, and beyond. And, unlike the dusty powders of body shimmers past, this one has a jelly-like texture that smooths easily into skin without any grittiness or fall-out — meaning you don't have to worry about getting it all over your clothes. And since it's housed in a compact, it's easy to throw in your bag for touch-ups. While you can use Fenty's dedicated face and body brush to apply it, we've found that it works just as well with your fingers.

Want to see it in action? Rihanna wore it in the How Many Carats?! shade to the Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles.

Price at time of publish: $40

Size: 0.28 oz. | Shades: 3

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

Fenty's answer to lightweight, multitasking complexion products — think BB cream and tinted moisturizer — the Eaze Drop Skin Tint is the more casual sister to the OG foundation. It offers light coverage in just a few drops, blurring the appearance of large pores, blemishes, and fine lines without requiring a ton of makeup. (The secret is in the brand's QuickBlur complex, which hydrates and diffuses the pigments.) In other words, it just looks like your own skin…but better.

And, even though it feels weightless once you apply it, the Eaze Drop's staying power is not to be underestimated; the formula is resistant to humidity and sweat and won't transfer, so it'll last even on a hot summer day (when no one wants to mess with full-coverage foundation anyway). You can apply it with your fingers or a brush, too. It comes in 25 shades (since tinted moisturizer formulas are sheerer than foundation, it's less important to get an exact skin-tone match).

Price at time of publish: $32

Size: 1.08 fl. oz. | Shades: 25 | Star ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

For the high shine of the Gloss Bomb paired with some plumping action, look no further than this lip formula. While it still offers the intense gloss and vanilla-based scent of the original product, the Heat version also includes the brand's Plump Job Complex; it includes spicy ingredients like ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract (derived from cayenne) to trigger a warm, tingling sensation on the lips, gently (and temporarily) swelling them for extra volume.

The gloss wouldn't be complete without hydration, so it's infused with shea butter and vitamin E to keep lips comfortable and soft. Rihanna herself wears it alone or paired with lipstick or lip liner. It's available in six shades, the newest being Lemon Lava; launched in early 2022, it has a gold shimmer that captures the light.

Price at time of publish: $24

Size: 0.30 oz. | Shades: 6 | Star ingredients: Shea butter, vitamin E

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

Contouring your makeup — a.k.a. the best way to sculpt cheekbones, enhance the nose, and define the jawline — can be complicated, but these creamy sticks make it less so, making it great for contouring newbies. They're also incredibly versatile. "I use them for everything — color correcting, contour, highlight," Rihanna tells PEOPLE. "I even apply it as eyeshadow sometimes."

Not only is the formula both lightweight and long-wearing, but it also comes in a range of shades divided by skin tone and undertones. (FYI: Rihanna opts for the Truffle shade.) The stick format makes it incredibly easy to use — just swipe on and buff into skin — and it won't crease or get cakey, even if you add on a few layers. And while it starts as a cream, which makes for easy application, it transforms into a powder on the skin, giving it both that staying power and matte finish.

Price at time of publish: $28

Size: 0.25 oz. | Shades: 9 | Star ingredients: Coconut oil, hyaluronic acid

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

Also available at Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

Best Fenty Beauty Products
Best Fenty Beauty Products

Not one for gloss? No problem. This past June, Rihanna dropped the brand's first lip stain, which delivers the wet look of a gloss with the hydration of a balm. It has buildable color, so you can take the shade from sheer to bold, depending on how much you apply — all with a weightless feel and lasting shine.

It's powered by a unique oil-in-water formula, which locks in the color and actively conditions lips throughout the day. (It also resists feathering and bleeding, making this lip stain true to its name.) And, beyond the rich color, you'll also get squalane, a potent emollient naturally found in the skin's moisture barrier that helps seal in moisture, leaving lips smooth, soft, and thoroughly hydrated. The lip stain is applied via a small doe-foot applicator, which allows for better precision and feels plush on the lips.

Price at time of publish: $24

Size: 0.22 oz. | Shades: 4 | Star ingredients: Squalane

FAQs

Does Rihanna own Fenty?

Yes, Rihanna owns Fenty; she's not only closely involved in formulating and testing the products, but she also uses them for everyday life and red-carpet events alike.

Why did Rihanna call her brand "Fenty"?

Fenty Beauty is named for Rihanna, whose stage name is short for Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Why is Fenty Beauty so popular?

Fenty Beauty is popular in part due to its huge shade ranges and mission of inclusivity, which ensures that all people can find the right shade for their skin tone for each product in the line. "Fenty Beauty was created for everyone — for people of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races," Rihanna said in a brand statement. "I wanted everyone to feel included. That's the real reason I made this line."

Take Our Word For It

Deanna Pai has been writing about beauty and wellness for over a decade; her work has appeared in Vogue, Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, and more. She's tested countless beauty products over the years (including plenty of Fenty Beauty), which has given her a sixth sense for what makes a formula truly special. For this piece, she interviewed Rihanna about the brand and its top products. The top 10 bestsellers in this list were provided by Fenty Beauty.

Up Next: The 10 Best Kosas Cosmetics Products of 2022

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca