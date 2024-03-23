Rihanna Debuts Blonde Pixie Haircut in Santa Monica

MEGA - Getty Images

On Friday, March 22, Rihanna debuted a short blonde pixie haircut as she arrived at a business meeting in Santa Monica, California. The ANTI singer's new look features a shaggy shape, long tousled bangs, and tendrils down her neck. The color is a rich honey-yellow, very different front her recent long brunette style.

She wore the new ‘do with a black tweed cardigan featuring white details and matching buttons over a black jersey with red lettering, and dark wide-legged jeans. She accessorized with a large silver chain around her neck with a bracelet, statement rings, diamond earrings, a black baguette purse, and a pair of black-and-white kitten heels. She had sunglasses with orange lenses up on her head, breaking up her cut.

The Fenty Beauty founder has been expanding her business reach, announcing this week that her beauty line will be available in China starting on April 1. She and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky also launched their new partnership Lux Balm in January, a hydrating lip product that Rocky teased in his track “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n).”

The musical artist rapped, “Flossy, glossy, Nah, bitch, this ain't lip gloss / Lux Balm up in my palm / New collab' with my baby mom.”

In November of last year, Rocky discussed his potential collaborations with Rihanna, perhaps with Puma, but ended up mentioning their growing family.

“What could we team up and just, like, f---in' just smash and go crazy on?” he wondered. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far.”

The couple share two children, their nearly two-year-old son RZA, and six-month-old son Riot, who was born last August. In December 2023, Rihanna suggested in an interview with E! News that she might welcome a third baby eventually, saying of a potential baby girl that she's keeping her “fingers crossed.”



You Might Also Like