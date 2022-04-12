Rihanna covers Vogue with fashionable baby bump, dishes on relationship with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is, yet again, blessing her fans with high fashion maternity photos.

The singer, actress, entrepreneur and recent Forbes list billionaire covered Vogue for its May issue and brought the baby bump along, too. Photographer Annie Leibovitz captured Rihanna for the cover image in a stunning red lace bodysuit and gloves designed by Alaïa with coordinating red pumps and Chopard earrings.

The spread, which comes nearly 11 years after her American Vogue debut in 2011, also features the soon-to-be mother wearing Marc Jacobs, Manolo Blahnik heels, Rick Owens, Jean Paul Gaultier and of course, Savage X Fenty.

While the 34-year-old superstar is a known fashion icon, Rihanna told Vogue that her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are equally yoked in the style arena, describing their style as "iron sharpening iron," she told the magazine, before adding he was first banished to the "friend zone."

"People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she said in the cover story published Tuesday. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

Rihanna said the rapper "became my family" during the 2020 quarantine lockdowns. The two music artists left many of their luxuries behind to go on a road trip together from Los Angeles to New York.

"I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart," Rihanna said. "I love the simple things but also the grand adventures … I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Together, they are embarking on a big part of life — parenthood. Rihanna recalled learning the pregnancy news, saying the two weren't planning for a baby but also weren't opposed to the idea of having one.

"It was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

The two revealed the news to the world on Jan. 31 as they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City — Rocky wearing Carhartt and Rihanna wearing Chanel — as they showcased her baby bump.

Rihanna shared the news to her own Instagram the next day showing a new photo of herself looking down at her enlarged belly.

"how the gang pulled up to black history month," she captioned the post.

While Rihanna's current project is to deliver a healthy baby, she told Vogue that a music project will also be coming but considers her "best" album to be her 2016 project "Anti."

"I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better," she said, describing whatever comes next as "authentic" and "fun for me."

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rihanna Vogue cover shows baby bump, details ASAP Rocky relationship