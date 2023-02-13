Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 Credit - Christian Petersen—Getty Images

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child. She has yet to make an announcement herself, but representatives for the superstar confirmed the news Sunday night after speculation ran rampant online when she made her long-awaited return to the stage after a five-year musical hiatus.

During her electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Rihanna took the stage with a half-zipped bright red jumpsuit. As soon as she started singing, the word “Pregnant” began trending on Twitter as people picked apart the fit of her clothing. She delivered a high-energy performance that showcased her deep well of hit songs, including “Work,” “We Found Love,” “Only Girl (In The World),” and more. The 34-year-old recently welcomed a baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022, and offered the world a first look at their baby in December.

There was also speculation that Rihanna was hinting at a pregnancy after she rubbed her belly during the performance. Many publications and pop culture news accounts, including Pop Crave, used the clip as verification.

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her #SuperBowl Halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/IsSFZ3X4MZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

As many on Twitter took up the case as though they were detectives investigating the singer’s reproductive status, others argued that her body should not be a topic of conversation and the moment should instead be about her momentous musical career comeback.

Story continues

TIME reached out to representatives for Rihanna to independently confirm but did not immediately hear back.

During a press conference with the show’s sponsor, Apple Music, leading up to her performance, Rihanna spoke about being offered the opportunity to take the Super Bowl Halftime stage three months after giving birth to her son. “I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she said during the event. Rihanna also said that being a new mom made her feel like “you could take on the world — you can do anything.”

Ahead of the show, Rihanna said in an interview that she was “thinking about bringing someone,” which many interpreted, in retrospect, as the singer hinting at the news.