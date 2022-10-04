Rihanna’s "Christian Girl Fall" Hair Wrap Brings Back Millennial Nostalgia

Rihanna is known to pop out, eff things up and leave. You can do that when you're a cultural icon. Icons are also some of the only tastemakers that can go back and revive trends that have been forgotten about — especially on the hair and makeup tips. Regarding nostalgic hairstyles, we can thank the new mom for resurfacing the "Christian Girl Fall" hair wrap she recently sported while out at her beau's A$AP Rocky's birthday shindig.

For those who are old enough to remember, in the early '00s and 2010s, when fall would come, most ladies (and gents) would file into the salons to have their natural or relaxed hair whipped into shape to wear down as the humidity of the season had taken rest. The style can be worn with extensions or with your birth-grown locks. As we can see below, Rihanna seems to be wearing her natural tresses, which have grown much more due to her giving birth.

If you need more inspiration to wear your natural hair out, or to let your fresh wig install sway in its natural state, let Rihanna's tasteful display serve as your inspiration.