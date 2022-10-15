Rihanna Celebrated A$AP Rocky's Birthday In A Stunning Black Dress With A High Leg Slit

Rihanna showed her support for her boyfriend and son's father A$AP Rocky.

She attended the rapper's 34th birthday celebration in a chic black one-shoulder dress with a high-leg slit.

The new mom, who welcomed the couple's first child in May, also debuted a shorter shoulder-length hair cut with her side-swept bangs.

Photo credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Photo credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Rihanna has kept a relatively low profile on social media, choosing not to share any big birthday tribute to Rocky on her Instagram at this point. While they are regularly photographed out together by paparazzi, Rihanna and Rocky themselves haven't shared much of their relationship online.

In her Vogue interview released in April, Rihanna spoke about falling for her longtime friend in her most extensive public remarks about their relationship yet.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she started. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The two quarantined together and became “family” during that time. With Rocky, “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side,” she said.

“What I love the most about us?” Rihanna added. “Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

