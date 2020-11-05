Rihanna calls for every US election vote to be counted amid tense Trump-Biden race: ‘We can wait’

As votes for the US presidential election continue to be tallied and mail-in ballots are counted, Rihanna reminded Americans that you can’t rush democracy.

The artist shared a simple tweet amid one of the tensest US elections in recent history to call against rushing the process of vote counting.

“Count every vote,” she tweeted to her near-100 million followers on the social media platform. “We’ll wait.”

She doubled down on the message on Instagram, posting it via a series of six photos.

Rihanna has long-been a vocal critic of incumbent president Donald Trump, having previously branded him “the most mentally ill person in America”.

Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We’ll 👏🏿 Wait . — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2020

Her comment about counting votes came as Trump pushed for legitimate votes to be ignored in states where he holds a lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and launched legal action to disrupt the counting process.

On Twitter, he has peddled conspiracy theories and misinformation about ballot-counting, following uproar caused by his false claim that he had won the election.

In Arizona’s Maricopa County, a ballot-counting facility was closed to the media and public amid safety fears, after Trump supporters – many of them armed – gathered outside the building.

