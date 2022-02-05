Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline Proves Manifestation Is Real

After Rihanna confirmed that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky earlier this week, fans around the world have been overjoyed. Though the parents-to-be went public with their romance fairly recently, they've been friends for years.

Keep scrolling to learn the timeline of their relationship.

2012

Rihanna had Rocky join her for the remixed version of her song "Cockiness (Love It)." Shortly after the remix dropped, they performed it at the MTV VMAs.

2013

Rocky was the opening act for Rihanna's Diamonds world tour, which kicked off in the spring. Before the end of the year, Riri appeared in Rocky's "Fashion Killa" music video. The rapper seemingly manifested having children with the Savage X Fenty founder with lyrics as follows: "Her attitude Rihanna/She get it from her mama" and "Versace, got a lot, but she may never wear it/But she save it so our babies will be flyer than their parents."

2015

When Rocky was asked about the women he'd previously been linked to, he denied Rihanna dating rumors. "It never happened," he told Hot 97's Nessa. "If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn’t do that. You never know. That’s not what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females."

2018

The duo attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, where they sat next to each other.

2019

In September, Rocky showed Riri support by attending her Diamond Ball, which she organizes for charity. In December, the pair walked the red carpet together at the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall. During a video interview conducted by Rihanna, crossed branded by GQ and Vogue nearly a year later, Rocky revealed her Fenty mint green dress was his "favorite outfit" of hers.

2020

In January, the Barbados native called it quits with Hassan Jameel, whom she dated for three years. A few weeks later, Rihanna and Rocky sparked dating rumors once again when they were seen together at the Yams Day concert in NYC. "It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun," a source told The Sun at the time.

In August, the two promoted Fenty Skin in the GQ-slash-Vogue video interview previously mentioned. By the end of the year, things had gotten serious. They were photographed spending the holidays together in Riri's homeland, where Rocky reportedly met her parents.

2021

By May, it was confirmed the two were in fact an item. Rocky called Rihanna "the One" and "the love" of his life. "[It's] so much better," he told GQ about being in a relationship. "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

In September, they made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the Met Gala together. Later that month, Rihanna gave fans an insight into her sex life. "I like incense, weed, cologne and a little bit of hard work," she told E! News' Daily Pop.

2022

It was reported that Rihanna and Rocky were expecting baby No. 1. They didn't confirm the news until the end of January when they went on a New York City stroll and the pregnant musician showed off her baby bump. A few days later, she made her pregnancy Instagram official.