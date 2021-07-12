Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are hard at work (work, work, work, work) together. On Saturday, the couple was spotted working on a new project together in New York City. While the nature of the project is still unconfirmed, fans are speculating (and probably hoping) that the two are working on a new music video together.

In one shot, the Fenty Beauty founder and rapper were spotted walking down the street with their arms around each other. Completely ignoring the New York City heat and humidity, Rihanna a wore a long leather duster coat that was paired with a leather snakeskin corset and oversized brown pants that were folded down at the top. The "Diamonds" singer accessorized with a thick gold chain, gold earrings, and a yellow head scarf that tied her hair back.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Were Spotted Getting Cozy On the Set of New Project

Getty Images

The "Praise the Lord" rapper wore a matching black denim jacket and pants set that was embossed with a patterned design. He paired it with a black leather belt with large gold buckles, black boots, and a baseball cap. At one point, the pair was also spotted sharing a hug on the street.

But this wasn't the only filming location for the two. They later took to a fire escape, where they sat at a little table for two. The Savage x Fenty founder wore an oversized bright pink fur coat with a highlighter yellow tube top while A$AP wore a neon green fur Elmer Fudd hat.

Getty Images

The two appear to be quite serious after years of friendship. In November, a source told People that the two were dating. And in May, A$AP Rocky revealed during a GQ interview that Rihanna was "the one," and that she served as a source of inspiration for new music.

"So much better when you got 'the One," he said. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

He continued, "I think it's important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It's just a different point of view."