Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 1

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who welcomed their first child together.

The singer-slash-entrepreneur gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Rihanna and the rapper revealed they were expecting at the end of January with a street style photoshoot. Soon after, Riri began showing off her baby bump in sultry, one-of-a-kind outfits, which redefined maternity wear forever.

"Right now, I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy,” she told Refinery29. "When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s–t. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs, the better for me."

