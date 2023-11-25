Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Enjoy Thanksgiving with Two Sons In Glammed Up Loungewear

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen carrying their two sons out of an NYC apartment building following their Thanksgiving dinner.

Like every outing for the couple, this family affair was a stylish one.

Rihanna was photographed sporting a matching black sweatsuit composed of a zip-up hoodie and silver bedazzled drawstring pants. To elevate the look, and to prove loungewear always needs a bit of glam, the “Love on the Brain” singer added a fur coat in a burnt caramel brown hue and silver bedazzled black ballet flats. Although dark out, she accessorized with square frame sunglasses and wore her honey-blonde hair down around her shoulders.

Rihanna carried one-year-old RZA in her left arm, who seems to have inherited mom and dad’s cool style. He was dressed in a blue-and-orange leather varsity jacket, green checkered pants, and brown socks.

A$AP matched Riri in his own black hoodie and sweats, elevating his ‘fit with a hype pair of dual-tone Nike sneakers. The “Praise the Lord” rapper carried their three-month-old son in an infant car seat.

The couple enjoyed a few date nights last weekend for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, including the launch of Puma x F1 , for which A$AP serves as creative director. Rihanna oozed glam for the occasion, stepping out in an edgy dark brown patchwork style leather maxi jacket and a pair of black open-toe pumps. She upped the ante with lots of bling, including diamond stud earrings by De Beers, a collection of sparkly silver necklaces, and an anklet on her left ankle.

A$AP walked alongside her repping pieces from the debuted collection, including neon yellow gloves, baggy blue pants with white stitching and the brand’s logo across the front, and a gray jacket with a red collar and green lining over a graphic tee. He accented his Formula 1 style with a seatbelt-style belt, neon yellow shoes, and a black baseball cap that read “ALLAH FACTORY RACING” across the front.

