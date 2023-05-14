Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrated Their Son RZA's 1st Birthday With the Cutest Family Photos

Our first family.

A$AP Rocky Instagram

It's a weekend of multiple celebrations over at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's household. Not only is it Rih's first Mother's Day as a mom, but it's also the couple's son RZA's 1st birthday. And to commemorate the latter occasion, dad A$AP shared a slideshow of candidly cute (and ultra-rare) photos of the iconic family of three.



The rapper kicked off his Instagram post with a snapshot of RZA crawling on a blanket next to his parents on the beach. In the photo, Rihanna, who wore a see-through nude netted dress with a coordinating bikini underneath, closed her eyes while leaning over to give Rocky a kiss on the cheek. Another photo showed the trio twinning in matching sunglasses, while a third picture captured Rihanna, Rocky, and RZA taking a silly selfie together in the mirror.



A$AP Rocky Instagram

"WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️," A$AP captioned the carousel of images, confirming that the couple did, in fact, name their baby boy after the leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rihanna and A$AP named their firstborn child RZA Athelston Mayers, after The Daily Mail obtained a copy of their son's birth certificate. Athelston is seemingly a tribute to his dad, whose middle name is Athelaston, while Mayers is A$AP's surname.

Read the original article on InStyle.