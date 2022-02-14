Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Attend Savage X Fenty's LA Brick-and-Mortar Store Opening

Last week, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made an appearance at the opening of Savage X Fenty's second brick-and-mortar store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles.

Similar to its Las Vegas location, the space features five different rooms -- Ripple, Logo, Swirl, Video and Evergreen -- where customers will be greeted with interactive experiences. Proprietary chrome and lavender mannequins have been added to the store, which celebrates all body types and the brand's commitment to inclusivity.

Shoppers are also able to check out the Fit Xperience app. The service was created in partnership with technology platform FIT:MATCH, allowing individuals to measure their body shape to create a personalized “fit twin.” Recommendations for Savage X Fenty products based on their exact size and shape will then be presented.

Take a closer look at the store above. Stay tuned for the label's other locations in Houston, Philadelphia and the DC-metro area in the coming months.

Savage X Fenty Los Angeles

6000 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230