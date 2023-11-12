Rihanna Accessorizes Her Cozy Fall Look with a New Honey-Blonde 'Do

Jackson Lee

Rihanna delivered another effortlessly cool street-style look—and this time, she made a full debut of her honey-blonde locks.

The Fenty Beauty founder stepped out for an evening at Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalows on Thursday in a chic double-breasted camel coat by Celine layered over a light gray hoodie and loose patterned jeans by Y/PROJECT. She rounded off her outfit with snakeskin heels and added pops of color with neon green nails and a dark teal purse. Her nighttime makeup look featured a brown lip combo and black eyeliner. The star of the show, though—the return of Rihanna’s blonde era. The “Love on the Brain” singer wore her long, silky tresses down in a middle part.

LOIRÍSSIMA! Rihanna foi fotografa ontem saindo de um restaurante com A$AP Rocky e amigos. pic.twitter.com/pLRmykg1dw — Rihanna Online (@RihannaOnlineBR) November 10, 2023

A day following her outing, the nine-time Grammy winner received a nomination from The Recording Academy for the 2024 Best Song Written For Visual Media with “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, alongside Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, and Temilade Openiyi.

The “Work” singer is once again dominating the street style scene. She sported another statement coat outfit last month in New York City, that time in a speckled charcoal gray piece by Dries Van Noten, along with a maroon Bottega Veneta tote bag, black pointed-toe pantaboots from Balenciaga, and black Gucci shades. A couple weeks later, she served a stylish leather-on-leather Halloween Eve fit, composed of a black chore jacket and two-tone red straight-leg trousers.

Rihanna’s fashionable outings take place just a couple months after she gave birth to her and ASAP Rocky’s second son , Riot Rose, in August.

You Might Also Like