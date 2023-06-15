Rih and Her Baby Bump Star in Pharrell's First Louis Vuitton Campaign

Pharrell is soon set to make his official debut as the new menswear creative director for Louis Vuitton, and mere days before it lands, we've been given a sneak preview of what's to come.

Sharing an image on Instagram, Pharrell is pictured standing in front of a pretty sizeable billboard in Paris, which features none other than Rihanna and her baby bump. The star appears wearing a pixelated black leather coat with only a few buttons done in order to highlight her pregnant body while carrying a few of Louis Vuitton's most iconic silhouettes in vibrant colors. Pharrell's latest Instagram post was shared alongside a caption that reads, "LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024."

Rihanna's appearance in the campaign doesn't come as a surprise, as the musical duo have been collaborating for years -- even prior to their first official team-up for "Lemon" back in 2017. A few years later, Rihanna also shared that she'd be collaborating with Pharrell on her own album, and now -- their relationship is beginning to transcend music altogether.

Pharrell was appointed LV's new creative director back in February and since then, fans have been eager to see where his vision will take the heritage brand and more importantly: whether the continued appointments of celebrity creative directors can actually do more harm than good.

Take a look at the first visual from Pharrell above, and stay tuned for more coming soon as the artist makes his debut for LV at Paris Fashion Week on June 20.

In other industry news, Daniel Fletcher is stepping down from Fiorucci.