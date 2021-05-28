Rights4Vapers Teams with RegulatorWatch.com for World Vape Day

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On Sunday May 30, Rights4Vapers, Canada's largest vapers' advocacy group, and RegulatorWatch.com will broadcast three hours of vaping information and interviews with some of the most respected voices in the vaping world in celebration of World Vape Day.

World Vape Day Watch Live at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBoZsbo-Rk8 (CNW Group/Rights 4 Vapers)
This LIVE North American coverage is part of the World Vaping Alliance's day-long series of activities and is presented by DViNE Laboratories.

WHEN:

May 30, 2021

TIME:

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Eastern)

WHERE:

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBoZsbo-Rk8)

About Rights4Vapers

Rights4Vapers is an organization of vaping advocates dedicated to the advancement of Canadian based research on vaping. Dr. Chris Lalonde is an academic advisor. Rights4Vapers is the voice of Canadian adult vapers, 98 percent of whom are former smokers.

SOURCE Rights 4 Vapers

