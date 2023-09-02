Rights watchdog reviews pro-trans advice on school changing rooms

Transgender sign

The equalities regulator is overhauling “out of date” guidance which suggested it could be illegal to bar schoolchildren who want to change gender from using changing rooms of the opposite sex.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has said that its “technical guidance” on the application of the Equality Act in schools is being urgently reviewed, adding: “We expect to be able to issue updated technical guidance as soon as possible.”

The document is the only existing official advice to schools on how to avoid falling foul of the Labour-era equalities legislation.

Campaigners fear the advice has already influenced the Government’s drafting of separate trans guidance for schools, which has been the subject of a prolonged row in Whitehall and is due to be issued in the coming weeks.

Its advice appears to be significantly out of step with the position since taken by the EHRC under Baroness Falkner, its current chairman, who has shaken up the body’s approach to trans issues following claims that it had been failing to stand up for women’s rights.

Calls for Kemi Badenoch to seek EHRC advice

Kemi Badenoch, the Equalities Minister, is now facing calls to urgently seek the EHRC’s updated legal advice on how the Equality Act requires teachers to approach trans pupils.

In a letter to Mrs Badenoch, Maya Forstater and Helen Joyce of the Sex Matters campaign group said of the “out of date” advice: “It is likely that it continues to be influential on the Department for Education in developing the guidance.”

The document, entitled Technical Guidance for Schools in England, was originally published in 2014 to give schools clarity about their obligations under the Equality Act, which had been introduced by Labour four years earlier.

It states that, if a “previously female pupil has started to live as a boy and has adopted a male name... not using the pupil’s chosen name merely because the pupil has changed gender would be direct gender reassignment discrimination.

“Not referring to this pupil as a boy would also result in direct gender reassignment discrimination.”

It adds that if a school “fails to provide appropriate changing facilities for a transsexual pupil and insists that the pupil uses the boys’ changing room even though she is now living as a girl ... this could be indirect gender reassignment discrimination unless it can be objectively justified.

“A suitable alternative might be to allow the pupil to use private changing facilities, such as the staff changing room or another suitable space.”

A further illustrative question in the document asks: “Is a pupil who wants to cross-dress protected under the Act?”

The response states: “If that pupil is cross-dressing as part of the process of reassigning his or her sex, then he or she will be protected from any discrimination. If he or she simply likes dressing as a member of the opposite sex, then he or she will not.”

An update on the EHRC’s website states: “This guidance is out of date. The policy areas covered are evolving and the guidance is under review.”

‘Guidance wrongly interpreted Act’

Ms Forstater and Ms Joyce say that in each of the three examples, the guidance “wrongly interpreted” the Equality Act, based on the false premise that under 18s could legally change their sex or gender.

Current EHRC guidance – introduced last year – says that while trans people can change their legal sex by obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC), those without such a certificate retain “the sex recorded on their birth certificate for legal purposes”.

Ms Forstater and Ms Joyce add: “No child under 18 can have a GRC ... in falling for the confusion that the protected characteristic of gender reassignment means that a child has changed sex (or “gender”, as the technical guidance states), the EHRC failed to consider a very important potential risk of direct discrimination based on gender reassignment: namely, in relation to the duty of care to take reasonable steps to protect a child from foreseeable harms.”

An EHRC spokesman said: “Our technical guidance for schools, on the provisions of the Equality Act 2010, is under review as a matter of priority.

“As acknowledged on our website, the guidance is out of date and we recognise that this complex area of policy and law has evolved since the technical guidance was published in 2014.

“The Department for Education will issue guidance for schools specifically on issues of sex and gender. We have provided them with advice on equality law and, where appropriate, human rights.”

