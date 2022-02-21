The rights issue is registered and the trading in Paid Subscription Shares ceases

Karolinska Development AB (publ)

Karolinska Development AB (publ) ("Karolinska Development" or the “Company") has completed a rights issue of shares that closed on February 2, 2022. The rights issue is now registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the last day for trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") will be Thursday, February 24, 2022. The record date will be Monday, February 28, 2022, after which the BTAs are converted into shares on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.



For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

