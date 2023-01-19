Rights groups warn against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in SC, seek discrimination protection

As a new state legislative session in Columbia begins, members of South Carolina’s LGBTQ+ community are bracing for fights over a slew of bills they say would discriminate against them.

Members of S.C. United for Justice and Equality, an umbrella organization for LGBTQ+ rights supporters, held a news conference at the State House Thursday to oppose a string of bills introduced in the new Legislature that the group says would affect the health care available to transgender people, allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, and restrict education about queer people and issues.

“We know there have been a ton of anti-LGBTQ bills filed, more than we’ve seen since I started in 2005,” said Melissa Moore, the organizing director of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network. “It’s one of the highest volumes in the entire country.”

The rally was also meant to support a bill in the S.C. House that would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and accommodation on the basis of someone’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

“I filed it because of the homophobic, in my view, bills that have been filed in the General Assembly,” Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said of the proposed legislation. Currently, members of South Carolina’s LGBTQ+ community “face all kinds of barriers, opposition and down-right nastiness based on who they are and who they love,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Newly-elected Rep. Heather Bauer, D-Richland, is sponsoring a bill to make it easier for someone to change their last name, after she a officiated a wedding for a nonbinary couple who subsequently faced a bunch of hurdles to getting their names changed officially.

Cobb-Hunter invoked Martin Luther King Jr. by saying “you can only combat hate with love.”

“I know it can be tough living in South Carolina, but you can’t get frustrated,” she said.

Ivy Hill, who runs the community health program for Southern Equality, is concerned about legislation that would prohibit transgender youth from being prescribed puberty blockers or other gender-affirming care. Other proposals this year would require teachers to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender.

“Parents and health care providers should make these decisions, not politicians,” Hill said. “It’s not necessary to interfere with medical decisions.”

North Charleston parent Kristen French is concerned that the legislation could take away her ability to make decisions with her teenage transgender daughter. She also worried mandatory reporting in schools would mean questioning students aren’t able to trust their teachers to keep what they tell them confidential.

“Being transgender does not make someone harm themselves or others,” French said. “It’s these anti-LGBTQ bills that are harmful.”

Alyssa Fuller of Pickens traveled to join Thursday’s event because her local chapter of American Atheists includes many LGBTQ+ people, so the kinds of issues the Legislature will consider this year “hit close to home.”

“Especially in my area, there are a few representatives who might be receptive to talking to us, and some others who are much less receptive,” Fuller said.

“So talking to (others at Thursday’s event) is helpful,” Fuller said. “You will see several groups in coalition that are active in fighting these measures.”