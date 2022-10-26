Rights group wants other provinces to end random police stops banned by Quebec judge

·3 min read

MONTREAL — The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is hailing a Quebec Superior Court decision banning random police stops in the province and says other provinces should take similar steps without waiting for a court case.

The civil rights group, which intervened in the Quebec case, said Tuesday's ruling that random stops enable racial profiling is "monumental" and will lead to meaningful change.

“Our hope is that Quebec will lead the way, that other jurisdictions across Canada will make the same move, hopefully without needing a challenge, and will eliminate the police power for arbitrary stops that have impacted racialized people,” Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, the CCLA’s executive director and general counsel, told reporters Wednesday.

Mendelsohn Aviv said individual Canadian police chiefs could also make policies forbidding their officers from conducting arbitrary stops.

“It is not a requirement under any law, it is a power that they have that has a tremendously negative impact on young Black men, in particular, in certain parts of Canada, on Indigenous people, on other racialized people,” she said.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau found that a common law rule allowing police to stop motorists without suspicion of any offence being committed “paves the way” to racial profiling. He said it violates three sections of the Charter: the right to life, liberty and security of person; protection against arbitrary detention; and the guarantee of equality under the law.

The lawsuit was brought by Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a 22-year-old Black Montrealer who said he had been stopped by Quebec police nearly a dozen times without reason. None of those stops resulted in a ticket.

The ruling overturns rules established in a 1990 Supreme Court decision that found random stops were the only way to determine whether drivers are properly licensed, whether a vehicle's seatbelts work and whether a driver is impaired.

The ruling, which also strikes down a section of Quebec's Highway Safety Code that relied on the common law power, does not affect structured police programs, such as roadside checkpoints aimed at stopping drunk drivers.

Yergeau suspended the application of the ruling for six months, to give police forces time to adapt.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters in Quebec City that his government will analyze the decision before deciding whether to appeal. Legault added that measures are being put in place to fight racial profiling by police and that he has "total confidence" in the province's police officers.

Laura Berger, a lawyer for the CCLA, described the ruling as "extremely significant" because it directly challenged a police power, it involved three sections of the Charter and it overturned a precedent dating back 32 years.

Quebec's human rights commission also praised the decision, describing it Wednesday as a "major step forward in the fight against racial profiling."

The province's association of police chiefs said in a statement Wednesday that the article of Quebec's Highway Safety Code that was struck down is needed to ensure motorists respect the rules of the road.

A spokesperson for federal Justice Minister David Lametti declined comment, saying the department needs time to study the decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • News bulletin 2022/10/25 06:14

    News bulletin 2022/10/25 06:14View on euronews

  • 'It's a part of who we are': Almost half of Hay River's firefighters are women

    Women make up less than five percent of Canada's firefighters. But in Hay River, N.W.T., their female-to-male firefighter ratio is almost half. Kirsten Fischer is one of three fire captains in Hay River, a title she's had for six years. She joined the department 16 years ago because she wanted to give back to the community she grew up in. She said when she first became a volunteer firefighter, there wasn't a high number of women on the team — but she's been happy to see that slowly change over t

  • Helping engage with loved ones: Markham Public Library launches dementia care kits

    Markham Public Library (MPL) just added a collection of dementia care kits to help people engage with their loved ones while helping them to exercise their brain and retain their skills. The senior population in Markham is growing, as it is across Canada — “there are over 500,000 people experiencing dementia today, with a projected 912,000 to have dementia by 2030,” reads the news release last week. When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia, it can be a life-changing event. Taking care of some

  • Pro-democracy publisher Lai found guilty on fraud charges

    HONG KONG (AP) — Pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai was found guilty Tuesday on a pair of fraud charges related to lease violations — the latest of a series of prosecutions apparently aimed at punishing him for his past activism. Lai had been arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 under the city’s sweeping Beijing-imposed National Security Law. He is already serving a 20-month sentence for his role in unauthorized assemblies. His

  • Cuban Americans in Miami prefer Trump to DeSantis, and other FIU Cuba poll takeaways

    A majority of Cuban Americans in Miami Dade disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of key issues like the economy and Cuba policy and intend to overwhelmingly support Republican candidates in the midterm elections, according to a poll by Florida International University released on Tuesday.

  • Pedestrian seriously injured in Delta, B.C., collision

    Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North Delta on Monday night. Delta police said the collision happened at the intersection of 116th Street and 96th Avenue just before 7 p.m. The driver remained on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation, police said. Police asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate. Last month, a 60-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 112th Street and 80th Avenue. The d

  • Parliament Hill language interpreter sent to hospital, union blames lax headset rules

    OTTAWA — A parliamentary interpreter was sent to the hospital during a Senate committee meeting last week. Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek says she was "astonished" to learn that an interpreter had collapsed and was sent to hospital. The Canadian Association of Professional Employees has blamed the incident on remote participants not following rules that state they need to use headsets. Experts have testified to Parliament that the staff who translate meetings between Engl

  • Police can't pull over a driver without cause, Quebec Superior Court rules in racial profiling case

    Police motor vehicle stops without cause are a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Quebec Superior Court ruled Tuesday. The decision won't put an end to racial profiling overnight, Judge Michel Yergeau wrote in his ruling, but the court is allowing a six-month delay until the rules allowing random stops are officially invalid. "Racial profiling does exist. It is not a laboratory-constructed abstraction. It is not a view of the mind. It is a reality that weighs heavily on Bl

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game