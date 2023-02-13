Rights group questions Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read
The artist sketch depicts Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, front left, watching as Whitney Minter, a public defender from the eastern division of Virginia, stands to represent Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, in federal court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, as Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather listens. (Dana Verkouteren via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group urged the U.S. and Libya Monday to explain the legal basis of a surprise extradition of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that exploded on Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

U.S. authorities announced in December that they had arrested Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi on allegations that he was behind the bomb that brought down the New York-bound flight just days before Christmas in 1988. The attack killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground.

Mas’ud’s arrest and extradition has raised questions about the legal basis of how he was picked up, just months after his release from a Libyan prison, and sent to the U.S. American officials have said his transfer was lawful and described it as a culmination of years of cooperation with Libyan authorities.

Libya and the U.S. don’t have a standing agreement on extradition, so there was no obligation to hand Mas’ud over. Libyan officials told The Associated Press in December that militias loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity were behind his detention and handover to the U.S.

Human Rights Watch said Mas’ud’s saga has raised rights concerns.

“It appears that no Libyan court ordered or reviewed Mas’ud’s transfer to the US, and he had no chance to appeal, raising serious due process concerns,” said Hanan Salah, associate Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

Mas’ud was picked up from his home in Tripoli’s Abu Salim district, which is controlled by a network of militias allied with Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Libya’s public prosecutor’s office has challenged the move and opened an investigation.

Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after takeoff from London on Dec. 21, 1988. Of those killed on the flight, 190 were American citizens.

A breakthrough in the decades-long investigation came in 2017 when the U.S. Justice Department received a copy of an interview that Mas’ud, a former explosives expert with Libya’s intelligence services, had given to the North African country’s law enforcement in 2012, while in custody following the collapse of Col. Moammar Gadhafi’s decades-long rule.

Libya has been torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed Gadhafi in 2011. The North African country is divided between Dbeibah’s government and a rival government based in eastern Libya headed by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Human Rights Watch said it documented that Mas’ud suffered from abuses including torture and intimidation to extract confessions while in Libyan detention. It called the U.S. to ensure that “no coerced confessions, including confessions made under torture, are used as part of the prosecution.”

Mas’ud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in connection with the Lockerbie attack but the first to appear in an American courtroom. U.S. officials have not explained how he was taken into their custody.

Latest Stories

  • Pentagon Still Doesn’t Know What It Shot Down Over Lake Huron

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonsThe U.S. military on Sunday shot down an “object” over Lake Huron in Michigan—the latest takedown of an unidentified vessel flying over North America in the last week, U.S. officials said Sunday.The “object” was shot down over concerns about its “potential surveillance capabilities,” the Department of Defense said Sunday in a statement. But the Pentagon has yet to determine where the object came from and what it was d

  • China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: Paper

    (Bloomberg) -- China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, which is home to a major naval base for the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese news outlet The Paper reported.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighter

  • Putin’s War Fuels a Bitter Breakup With the Russian Language

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonssNARVA, Estonia—The quick and glorious victory Vladimir Putin expected when he launched a war in Ukraine has turned into something of a punchline, and with each day bringing more humiliation to the Russian army, Moscow is looking as lonely as ever.Baltic countries have been important supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In Estonia, nearly three-quarters of the total population supported financial and

  • Trump attacks pregnant Rihanna in bizarre rant about Super Bowl show: ‘So much for her stylist!’

    Former president brands widely acclaimed show ‘epic fail’

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • This earthquake could be the end of Erdogan

    Turkey straddles key geopolitical tectonic plates as well as nature’s cruellest geological fault line. The country is at the core of the vortex of tensions involving Russia to the north, Nato to the west, the Middle East to the south and Iran to the east.

  • Russia has likely suffered its highest rate of casualties since the beginning of the war in the past 2 weeks, UK Defense Ministry says

    Russia's lack of trained personnel, coordination, and military resources are factors in the high rate of casualties, the UK Ministry of Defence said

  • Debbie Wasserman Schultz Gives Fox News Analyst A Harsh Lesson On Opinion vs. Fact

    The U.S. representative called out Jonathan Turley during a Congressional hearing for offering up "pure conjecture" about Twitter.

  • Russia Suffering Highest Daily Casualty Rate Since First Week Of Ukraine War, Says UK

    A lack of trained personnel and resources is to blame.

  • John Tory's affair, resignation blow up Toronto mayor's legacy as dull, stable leader

    TORONTO — John Tory's recently disclosed affair with a former staffer and resulting resignation as mayor of Toronto have brought a blowout ending to the straight-laced, button down moderate conservative's otherwise uneventful tenure in the city's top job. Tory honed that reputation over the course of his business and broadcasting careers, as well as two relatively drama-free terms he served at City Hall. The third mandate he easily secured in October's municipal election seemed to promise more o

  • NORAD shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recove

  • Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

    A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state. Judicial complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law but Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired attorney in Maryland filed one against her with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission two years ago. The commission decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks from the bench.

  • Wyoming Republicans are criticizing a child marriage bill that seeks to raise the legal age to 18. It's sponsored by one of their own party members.

    The Wyoming Republican Party argued marriage "must remain open" for young men and women because they can physically bear children before they are 16.

  • Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights. The Chinese ship also maneuvered dangerously close, about 137 meters (449 feet), to block the Philippine patrol vessel BRP Malapascua from approaching Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef that has been

  • Western forces are raiding gunrunners at sea and throwing wrenches into Iran's plans

    Smugglers are moving weapons to a devastating war in support of an Iranian power play, but Western militaries keep getting in the way.

  • Republican-led legislature in Missouri rejected ban on children carrying guns in public without supervision

    Republican-led House voted down a proposal to stop minors from carrying guns in public in a state that has some of the weakest gun laws in the US.

  • Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia

    VIENNA (AP) — Austria has come under heavy criticism for granting visas that will allow sanctioned Russian lawmakers to attend a Vienna meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The issue highlights the delicate balancing act the European country has engaged in while trying to maintain its longstanding position of military neutrality during the war in Ukraine. The Austrian government has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago but also stressed the need

  • Iranian terror is a clear and present danger to the UK

    As it clings on to power with ever greater desperation, deploying unimaginable violence against its own citizens for daring to call for greater freedoms, the brutal regime in Tehran has just marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been the enforcers and exporters of this revolution since 1979, and in so doing have become the world’s pre-eminent terror organisation. There is no terror group in the world which can boast such a formidable re

  • Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott on his relationship with Mitch McConnell after a failed challenge to lead Senate Republicans: 'Well, he just kicked me off a committee. So that was pretty petty.'

    "There were others who wanted it. ... No particular reprisal in mind, no animus toward Rick Scott at all," McConnell told Fox News of Scott's removal.

  • Asylum seekers using well-organized system for crossing irregularly into Canada

    PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Moments after a Greyhound bus from New York City pulls into a gas station bus stop in Plattsburgh, N.Y., Friday at 5:25 a.m., several minivan taxis swarm the vehicle. About a dozen passengers descend from the bus — mostly single men, but also several couples and a family with three young daughters. They are greeted by four pushy taxi drivers. The drivers begin to shout: "Frontera!" — the Spanish word for border — "Roxham Road! 60 dollars! Come! Come!" As the passengers unload