Rightmove predicts more “normal” housing market in 2022 after pandemic buying boom

The housing market has been strong during the pandemic (PA)

Property website Rightmove has said following a “hectic” last 18 months for the housing market, it predicts closer to “normal” conditions in the upcoming year.

Estate agents and builders have seen high demand for properties during the pandemic, as people reassessed housing needs during lockdowns, including many wanting more space.

Buyers were also enticed by a stamp duty holiday which has now come to an end.

But in a sign of more traditional patterns coming back, Rightmove said the price of property coming to market has seen its usual December dip, down by 0.7% (-£2,234) this month.

The company is still forecasting prices will rise by another 5% in 2022, but it added: “Some of the edge will be taken off sellers’ pricing power by increasingly stretched buyer affordability, and more buyer choice boosted by previously hesitant sellers now gearing up for a New Year move.”

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said: “A return to a less frenetic market due to more choice, and forecast slightly higher interest rates, will suit many movers who have held back during the last 18 hectic months.”

He said: “With a jump in the number of owners requesting valuations from agents with a view to marketing their homes, it looks like many of this group are now gearing up to make it a new year resolution to move, so more buyer choice could now be on the cards.”

Competition for many sites has been high this year amid a supply and demand imbalance.

Available stock of property for sale has hit the lowest level per estate agency branch ever recorded by Rightmove. It was an average of 28 at this time a year ago, but now stands at 14.

Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, said: “While estate agents are enjoying one of their best years in terms of the volume of sales, 2022 is expected to see a return to normality in the market. Prices will still rise, as buyers make the most of cheap mortgage rates but the pace of increase will be slower and lower, which will make for a calmer, less frenzied market.”

Elsewhere today, UK Finance published its mortgage market forecasts. The trade association for the UK banking and financial services sector estimates estimate that gross lending overall will peak this year at £316 billion, up 31% 2020, then moderate to £281 billion in 2022, before rising to £313 billion in 2023

