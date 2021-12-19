These Are Rightmove’s Most Viewed Homes Of 2021



It's been a long, tiring year and we're all craving a proper end-of-2021 break with lots of Christmas TV and festive food.



It's also a time when a little bit of escapism doesn't go amiss. Rightmove has revealed its 10 most viewed homes of 2021 and they're located all over the country: from rural Cumbria to swanky Knightsbridge.



They're also incredibly expensive, absolutely gigantic and kitted out like an influencer's dream. Put it this away: some of these houses have their own lifts.



Still, there's never any harm in having a virtual look, is there? Check out all 10 homes in this #propertygoals slideshow.

Essex mansion, £15 million



This next-level Essex mansion is fit for The GC herself. There's not only a spa area with swimming pool, sauna and stream room, but it has Olympic-sized equestrian centre and stables on site. Photo: Rightmove

Waterfront mansion, Cornwall, £2.5 million



This five-bedroom home near Truro has panoramic views over Restronguet Creek. According to the description, it's "the ultimate house from which to watch the sunset with a glass in your hand", which sounds pretty fine to us. Photo: Rightmove

Greater Manchester mansion, £4.75 million



Located in Stockport, six miles from Manchester City centre, this modern mansion has five bedrooms, plus a swimming pool and jacuzzi. There's also a self-contained annexe with its own kitchenette and shower room. Photo: Rightmove

Wiltshire mansion, £6.75 million



Owned by pop star Robbie Williams and wife Ayda, this seven-bed mansion in Compton Bassett, Wiltshire is equipped with a 73ft-heated swimming pool, a grass football pitch and its own helicopter hangar. It also has two staff flats (!) and a separate cottage. Photo: Rightmove

The Chanters House, Devon, £5.95 million



Located in Ottery St Mary, east Devon, this 10-bed period property has been used as a wedding venue. Its crowning glory is The Grand Library, a stunning room that's home to 22,000 books, making it "the biggest library west of Salisbury".

Skiddaw House, Cumbria, £1.75 million



This 19th century shooting lodge in Cumbria's Skiddaw Forest is described as "the most remote house in England". This boast isn't too outlandish, actually, since it's set in nearly 3.5 acres and only accessible by foot or 4x4 car. It's currently being used as a youth hostel. Photo: Rightmove

North London mansion overlooking Hampstead Heath, POA



Located in super-affluent Highgate, this five-bed mansion has views over Hampstead Heath – goals, tbh. The accommodation is arranged over three floors, but don't worry about running up and down between them, because it has its own glass lift. Photo: Rightmove

Country estate, Cheshire, £7.5 million



This Georgian-style country house in Ollerton, Cheshire, is set within 25 acres of garden and parklands – there's even a lake. Inside you'll find five reception rooms, five bedroom suites, a "fully fitted home office" and a lift. Photo: Rightmove

Five-bedroom Knightsbridge apartment, £26.5 million



Situated within walking distance of Harrods and Harvey Nichols, this super-fancy apartment has its own front door. It's a home built for entertaining: next to the main kitchen/dining area, there's a separate chef's kitchen for serious food prep. Photo: Rightmove

Harbour view home, Dorset, £5.5 million



This south coast home has stunning views of Poole Harbour, but the interior is also pretty special. In addition to four bedrooms, there's an indoor swimming pool, gym and living room with drop-down cinema screen. Photo: Rightmove

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?