Righting a wrong — and rewriting a racist legacy

Law professors fought for a decade to clear the name of Lee Arthur Hester, the boy pictured here shortly after his arrest in the 1961 slaying of one of his teachers in Chicago. (Chicago Tribune)

Law professor Steven Drizin had seen it again and again, and it pained him: Prosecutors wielding a decades-old legal case to justify a juvenile’s confession to a serious crime. Illinois vs. Hester, as a colleague put it, also "smelled bad."

It seemed probable that Lee Arthur Hester, the case’s Black 14-year-old defendant, had falsely confessed to fatally stabbing a white teacher. As they dug into the 1961 conviction, Drizin and colleagues at Northwestern University became convinced Hester had been railroaded by racist authorities, an injustice that controlled the fate of many boys and girls in the years to come.

Clearing Hester's name would not be easy. Evidence had vanished. Key witnesses had died.

Also, this case wasn't about freeing Hester from prison. He was paroled in 1972, meaning there would be no public pressure to save a man from death row. But in the face of such an obvious wrong, they thought they had to try.

“There is no expiration date on justice. It’s not like a carton of milk,” Drizin said. “So many false confessions were taken from young African American boys and men in this city. It’s not just a problem that started in the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s. There is a long, long history here. And Lee Arthur’s case was an important part of that history.”

The front page of the Chicago Tribune the day after Lee Arthur Hester, a Black 14-year-old, is arrested in the slaying of a white teacher at his school. (Chicago Tribune)

Drizin, 59, is co-director of Northwestern University Law School’s Center on Wrongful Convictions and looks and acts every bit the law professor — he wears spectacles, has gray receding hair and speaks in careful, complete paragraphs.

The professor has helped exonerate at least 20 men and women convicted of serious crimes; he specializes in unwinding false confessions by juveniles, especially those by African Americans in Chicago who were victims of racist police practices.

Drizin decided to look into the Hester case in 2010 after discussing it with a Northwestern colleague, Thomas F. Geraghty, who had long doubted police arrested the right suspect. Working out of his cluttered office overlooking Lake Michigan, Drizin began exploring the case’s history.

Steven Drizin, a Northwestern University law professor, spent a decade seeking to clear the name of a man he believed was falsely accused of murder when he was 14. (Holden Blanco )

Hester had been quickly arrested in the April 20, 1961, stabbing and rape of one of his favorite teachers, 45-year-old Josephine Keane, in a storage room at their school, Lewis-Champlin, on this city's South Side.

In just a few decades, Lewis-Champlin had gone from a nearly all-white to all-Black student body, mirroring seismic demographic changes across Chicago. The killing touched a nerve, particularly among whites anxious about Blacks moving into their neighborhoods.

The slaying and arrest were intensely covered by Chicago's newspapers and radio stations. The Chicago Tribune ran a story about Hester's arrest on the front page, next to articles about the failed Bay of Pigs invasion and a speed record set by the X-15 jet. The city's other newspapers published a photo of Keane's corpse in a body bag and an article about how teachers "had been fearful for some time of a growing danger a number of them face in schools in certain areas of the city."

