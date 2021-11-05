The Righteous Gemstones are taking on Hollywood filth in season 2 trailer

"Bye, Felicia" to the long-wait for footage of The Righteous Gemstones season 2.

It's been over two years since the season 1 finale of Danny McBride's megachurch HBO comedy, and a month since McBride shared the exclusive season 2 first look with EW. But the Gemstones are officially back in action with a trailer that includes Eric Andre playing guitar, Kelvin (Adam Devine) starting a God Squad of "muscular boys," and the family launching the "GODD Gemstones" streaming service.

The Righteous Gemstones

Ryan Green/HBO Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Danny McBride, and Cassidy Freeman on 'The Righteous Gemstones'

"It is time to stop the filth coming out of Hollywood," declares Jesse (McBride). "If they're going to fill the airwaves 24/7 with that garbage, we gonna do the same thing!"

"Things pick up an unspecified amount of time later, and we find the Gemstones in a pretty awesome place," McBride recently told EW of season 2, which he completely rewrote after the pandemic shut production down three days into filming. "I feel like the Gemstones have more to do with a massive corporation than they actually have to do with most Christians, and so like many corporations, COVID was very kind to the Gemstones. They were able to deliver to the world a streaming service that allowed people to stay at home and watch Gemstone broadcasts. So while everyone around them suffered, they're in a better position than they've ever been in before."

Righteous Gemstones returns to HBO on Jan. 9.

