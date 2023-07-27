The Righteous Gemstones renewed for season 4

HBO's comedy The Righteous Gemstones has received a season four order ahead of the current instalment's finale.

Premiering in 2019 and created by Danny McBride, the critically acclaimed series follows a famous televangelist family balancing the Church's leadership with an extravagant, deviant lifestyle.

McBride also stars as one the Gemstone patriarch Eli's (John Goodman) immature children, Jesse. He and his siblings, Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine), discover that with great power come great responsibility, as well as the opportunities to amass great wealth through donations.

As the third season is airing its final episode on July 30, the show will return for a fourth season, though it isn't clear when production on this chapter will start amidst the current actors' strike.

"Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones," executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO & Max Comedy Series Amy Gravitt said (via Deadline).

"As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season."

The Righteous Gemstones also stars Cassidy Freeman as Jesse's wife Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as Judy's fiancé BJ Barnes, Tony Cavalero as Kelvin's roommate Keefe Chambers and Greg Alan Williams as Eli's right-hand man Martin Imari.

The cast is rounded out by Skyler Gisondo as Jesse's eldest son Gideon and Walton Goggins as Eli's brother-in-law Baby Billy Freeman, while Jennifer Nettles portrays Eli's deceased wife Aimee-Leigh Gemstone in flashbacks and as a hologram.

There have been some big names in guest roles throughout the show's three seasons, including Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, singer Joe Jonas and Jason Schwartzman, recently seen in the lead role in Wes Anderson's latest movie Asteroid City.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 airs on HBO in the US. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

