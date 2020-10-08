'The Right Stuff' season two will introduce Black astronaut Ed Dwight, says producer (exclusive)

Pioneering Black astronaut Ed Dwight and trailblazing pilot Betty Skelton are likely to feature in the second season of the Disney+ adaptation of The Right Stuff.

Producer Jennifer Davisson told Yahoo Movies UK that these people are among the new crop of famous figures whose story will be told if the show, tracing the history of the US space program, is able to return.

Davisson said: “There are a lot of wonderful characters who we couldn’t fit into this first season.

“It’s okay because time was on our side in terms of the historical timeline, so they can come in now.

“Ed Dwight, who was supposed to be the first Black astronaut and trained with them, is someone who, if we’re lucky enough to do season two, will be a big part of it.

“There’s a woman by the name of Betty Skelton, who was this really incredible, dynamic female racing and aerobatic pilot. I think we’ll get to tell her story.”

Dwight and Skelton both took part in NASA training, but were not chosen to take part in any of the manned missions into space.

The series follows the Mercury Seven astronauts — including iconic figures John Glenn and Alan Shepard — and is based on the 1979 book by Tom Wolfe, which also inspired an Oscar-winning 1983 movie.

Davisson said the decision to tell the story through a TV series rather than a film enables for more detail and more time spent with various characters.

She added: “We are afforded the luxury, given what TV has become, to really sit in with the characters.

“We only get through a real small portion of Project Mercury and so we have so much more story to tell just about Mercury.

“You’re really able to get to know these characters, these families and what the real struggles were on a personal level to get to where they got.”

Read the full interview with Jennifer Davisson, in which she discusses co-producer Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement with the show, casting iconic American heroes and the benefits of making a TV series instead of a movie...

Yahoo Movies UK: Why is now the right time to go back to The Right Stuff?

Jennifer Davisson: We get asked that question a lot and, in some ways, this is the easiest one to answer. It was such a specific moment in American history — and really world history — of what was happening and what was going on. There was so much fear and so much certainty and this was this moment where we sort of defined what we’re capable of. The idea of being able to go into space was just that of comic books and science fiction, but these guys believed they could and should do that. And they did.

I think that, in a moment when we have so much of our own uncertainty and feeling desperate and all over the place, to look back and remember that when we can come together as a global community, we can achieve great things together. It’s a good moment to remind ourselves of that.

We felt that way a year and a half or two years ago when we started, but it’s amazing how resonant it is now. Over the summer, we talked about it endlessly as we were finishing post. We need to come together as a community to show what we’re capable of.

Even last year, with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and the Space Force, it felt like there’s a surge of interest in space again.

