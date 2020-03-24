Rifle Paper Co. Just Launched a New Sneaker Collection With Keds — and PEOPLE Readers Can Shop It for Less

Put a little spring in your step with Rifle Paper Co.’s new collection with Keds! The popular paper goods company teamed up with the equally popular footwear brand to design their seventh line of stylish printed sneakers — and this time around, it’s all about florals and citrus fruits.

Some of the most iconic Keds silhouettes have been redesigned based on Rifle Paper Co.’s best-selling, hand-painted illustrations by Anna Bond, the company’s co-founder and CCO. There are 13 new women’s styles in an array of prints and contrasting pops of color, including new takes on the beloved Keds Champion sneaker: The classic canvas style has been upgraded with three new patterns that will brighten up any look (and your day).

The collaboration also pulls style inspo from the Keds archives to bring back two of its vintage-inspired models — the vintage Champion and vintage Champion d’Orsay sneaker — both of which were originally designed in the ’60s and have narrower, almond-shaped toes. There are also two new kids’ styles available with ladybug and dog prints that are perfect odes to the upcoming season.

The collection is available now on both the Rifle Paper Co. and Keds websites. Prices for the women’s sneakers range from $60 to $120, but for a limited time, PEOPLE readers can score 25 percent off a pair on Rifle Paper Co.’s website by using our exclusive promo code. All you have to do is add the style(s) you want to your cart and enter PEOPLE25 at checkout to get the discount (that’s 5 percent more than the current deal on the company’s website).

And shoppers, take note: The special discount works on nearly everything sitewide, so you might as well stock up on stationery, planners, and other accessories while you can (rugs and pillows are excluded).

This promo code is valid until March 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to take advantage of it before then. Scroll down to shop the Rifle Paper Co. x Keds collection!

Buy It! Leather Garden Party Crew Kick 75 Sneaker, $82.46 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $109.95); riflepaperco.com

Buy It! Moxie Floral Champion Sneaker, $44.96 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $59.95); riflepaperco.com

Buy It! Wild Rose Kickstart Sneaker, $$48.71 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $64.95); riflepaperco.com

Buy It! Meadow Double Decker Slip-On, $48.71 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $64.95); riflepaperco.com

Buy It! Leather Garden Party Kickstart Sneaker, $89.96 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $119.95); riflepaperco.com

Buy It! Lady Bug Daphne Sneaker, $29.96 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $39.95); riflepaperco.com

Buy It! Dog Days Crew Kick Sneaker, $33.71 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $44.95); riflepaperco.com

