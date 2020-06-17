Rifle Paper Co.'s First Wallpaper Collection Is Everything We Dreamed of

Photo credit: Rifle Paper Co.

Big news, wallpaper lovers: Rifle Paper Co. has just launched its first wallpaper collection in partnership with York Wallcoverings, the oldest and largest wallpaper producer in the U.S. The stationery and lifestyle brand's debut collection has 76 beautiful varieties, from Rifle Paper's signature bold, floral designs to monochrome grass cloth wallcoverings.

“For our debut collection with York Wallcoverings, we wanted to encapsulate Rifle Paper Co. and show the breadth of our brand," says Anna Bond, CCO and cofounder of Rifle Paper Co. "The collection offers designs for our loyal Rifle Paper Co. customers who love our bold florals, but we’ve also brought our signature aesthetic to new takes on classic designs that will work in a wide variety of homes.”

Some of those unique designs include Camont (shown above), which was inspired by an antique pattern from York's archives as well as one of Bond's adventures to an 18th-century French farmhouse of the same name. Bond combined this home with other elements of the French provincial world—fig and lemon trees, chickens, and flowers, and set them in an antique layout for a one-of-a-kind wallcovering. Other new patterns include Canopy, Peacock, Hawthorne, Juniper Forest, and Laurel.

Photo credit: Rifle Paper Co.

Some of Rifle Paper Co.'s beloved patterns featured in this collection include Garden Party, City Maps, Fable, Hydrangea, Peonies, Tapestry, and Wildwood. There are also two Garden Party mural options.

Photo credit: Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co.'s wallcovering collection is available for purchase online now at riflepaperco.com and yorkwallcoverings.com with prices ranging from $90–$220 per roll.

