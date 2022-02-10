Riele Downs, Auli’i’ Cravalho, Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs & Derek Luke Join ‘Darby Harper Wants You to Know’ (Exclusive)

Riele Downs (“Henry Danger”), Auli’i’ Cravalho (“Moana”), Asher Angel (“Shazam”), Chosen Jacobs (“It”) and Derek Luke (“Captain America: The First Avenger”) have joined the cast of “Darby Harper Wants You to Know,” TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The project is a 20th Century Studios film for Hulu that just started production.

The story follows Darby Harper, who after suffering a near-death experience as a child is granted the ability to see ghosts. To combat the existential boredom of high school, she runs a side business counseling local spirits in her spare time. When an unexpected occurrence happens between Darby and Capri, the most popular girl at her high school, Darby reluctantly agrees to help her and in the process learns how to fit in with the living world again.

Riele Downs is playing the title role of Darby Harper, replacing Storm Reid who is no longer attached to the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Silas Howard is directing “Darby Harper Wants You to Know,” based on a script written by Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene.

Adam Saunders, Eddie Rubin and Mac Hendrickson of Footprint Features are producing. Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century Studios.

Downs is best known for her lead role as Charlotte on the Nickelodeon television series “Henry Danger” and for her role as Faith Sullivan in the 2013’s “The Best Man Holiday.” Downs is repped by Atlas Artists.

Cravalho is best known for making her acting debut as the title character in 2016’s “Moana” opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Her other credits include “Rise” for NBC, and “All Together Now” for Netflix. Cravalho is repped by Gersh and Stagecoach Entertainment.

Angel is best known for starring as Billy Batson in 2019’s “Shazam!” and will reprise the role in the 2023 sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Angel is repped by UTA and Atlas Artists.

Jacobs is best known for his role as Mike Hanlon in the box office hit film, “IT Chapter One” and “IT Chapter Two.” Jacobs is repped by Osbrink and Untitled.

Luke made is best known for starring in 2002’s “Antwone Fisher” for Denzel Washington, playing Gabe Jones in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” and for his role as Kevin Porter on “13 Reasons Why” for Netflix. Luke is repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight.