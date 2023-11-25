Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' Looking to Open With $70 Million USD

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon is eyeing at least $70 million USD for its global opening.

According to reports, the Joaquin Phoenix-led title has earned around $21 million USD as of November 23 and could debut with somewhere between $70 million USD and $73 million USD from its five-day global opening, including $40 million USD from the international market. As of Thursday, it grossed $8.9 million USD from its first two days and is currently available in more than 40 markets.

The epic historical drama follows the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte from military leader to Emperor through the lens of his “addictive and volatile relationship” with his wife, Empress Joséphine. Joining Phoenix in the cast are Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Armand-Augustin-Louis de Caulaincourt and Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte to name a few.

