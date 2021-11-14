Ridley Scott draws ire of Marvel fans after calling superhero films ‘boring as s***’

Ridley Scott has faced a backlash from Marvel fans after calling superhero films “boring as s***” in a recent interview.

The revered filmmaker, whose back catalogue of films includes Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator and Thelma & Louise, made the comment when speaking to Deadline earlier this week.

“The best films are driven by the characters,” he said, “and we’ll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I’ll crush it. I’ll f***ing crush it. They’re f***ing boring as s***.

Asked for his main “gripe” about superhero movies, the director responded: “Their scripts are not any f***ing good. I think I’ve done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be Alien with Sigourney Weaver. One would be fucking Gladiator, and one would be [Blade Runner].

“They’re superhero movies. So, why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c’mon. They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money.”

The remarks prompted a debate on social media, with the comments prompting criticism by some fans of superhero films.

“It took 26 movies and 4 shows before The MCU truly released a critical dud,” wrote one person. “Meanwhile, Ridley Scott’s filmography is all over the place qualitatively. Might wanna sit this one out, buddy...”

“Yawn,” wrote someone else. “Can we stop with this cold ass take on marvel movies. I guarantee Ridley Scott has not actually watched the MCU.”

Another person wrote that he was “sitting in a glass house throwing stones”.

Others, however, agreed with Scott’s words, or defended his right to express his opinion.

People outraged about a journalist asking Ridley Scott about superheroes didn’t read the actual (great) interview because… Ridley brought up superhero movies on his own. It’s as candid as I’ve ever heard Ridley, so maybe enjoy the piece instead of launching invalid criticisms.🤷‍♂️ — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) November 13, 2021

Ridley Scott you don't like Superhero movie's. Well that's your choice. But the rest of us will keep loving them if you don't mind. pic.twitter.com/bHIGW9LHYR — Geoffrey Kuntz (@BrokenBridgeGXB) November 14, 2021

People can like/dislike whatever movies they want. It’s totally subjective and not everything is for everyone. Who cares that Ridley Scott thinks superhero movies are dumb?



The guy gave us ALIEN, that’s all that matters — Killer Horror Critic from Outer Space (@KillerCritics) November 13, 2021

“Ridley Scott opinion is just an opinion who cares what he says. It’s not the end of the world,” wrote one Twitter user.

Story continues

“I do enjoy MCU movies. No lie. But Scorsese and Ridley Scott have a right to criticise those movies as they’ve been in the business for however many years and they don’t make the same f***ing thing over and over again,” wrote someone else.

Scott’s next film, House of Gucci, is out in cinemas on 26 November.

Read More

Lady Gaga says she experienced ‘psychological difficulty’ when making House of Gucci

Ryan Reynolds says Red Notice had Netflix’s biggest ever opening day

Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock ‘terrorised’ her grandmother

Ryan Reynolds says Red Notice had Netflix’s biggest ever opening day

Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock ‘terrorised’ her grandmother

Ron Howard pays tribute to Happy Days star Gavan O’Herlihy