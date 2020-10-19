'Riding a tiger': William Barr's politically charged tenure puts DOJ on ballot with Trump

The fraught tenure of Jeff Sessions had been put out of its misery, and the awkward stand-in appointment of Matthew Whitaker had run its course.

It was the first day of William Barr’s second stint as attorney general of the United States, and there was a craving for a semblance of normalcy inside a Justice Department under constant siege by the president.

For the first time in months, there was an upbeat buzz in the long-somber hallways and talk of how the new attorney general's deep ties to Justice uniquely suited him for the challenge of recapturing order from months of tumult.

It didn’t last long.

In a matter a weeks, Barr began charting a course that threatened to deepen the upheaval within the sprawling department. Most alarming, analysts said, is the attorney general’s unwavering advocacy for President Donald Trump, his support for the unbound authority of the chief executive and its potential to deeply undermine the Justice Department’s long-guarded institutional independence.

From his steadfast defense of Trump in the face of damning findings outlined in the Russia investigation to repeated interventions in the prosecutions of the president’s allies, Barr has drawn the Justice Department to the white-hot middle of the partisan political cauldron.

Though the attorney general’s supporters laud him as a warrior of unrivaled power in Trump’s Cabinet, Democrats and some disenchanted Republicans have made Barr’s tenure yet another pointed referendum on Trump’s presidency.

On the campaign trail, the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris has waged a double-barreled assault on the president and the attorney general, asserting that the Barr Justice Department "has turned into the president's private law firm."

"The most damaging thing that has happened so far is the politicization of the Justice Department," Biden told an audience in North Carolina last month.

Biden's critique has been joined by hundreds of Justice alums who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, some of whom called for Barr to step down.

“I cannot think of another attorney general who has used the voice and powers of his office to advance the president’s chances of reelection in the way this attorney general has,” said Donald Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general in the George H.W. Bush administration. “Almost everything we see Barr doing appears to be directly calibrated and conceived as a way of managing the president’s electoral prospects.”

Michael Mukasey, who served as attorney general in the George W. Bush administration, calls the denunciations "pure rubbish."

Mukasey said Barr's tenure has been complicated by a president whose Twitter account has taken constant aim at the department's operations, making the attorney general's job "enormously difficult."

