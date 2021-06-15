Ridiculously Expensive Luxury Items That Make Absolutely No Sense

More money, more problems, right? Wrong. We recently went through some luxury products that have been trolled for having overly expensive and useless products, and honestly, we were so surprised that we found others like them, and the results are absolutely ridiculous!

They won't guarantee any utility, but one thing they will guarantee is bragging rights (or so we hope).

So, here's a list of all the luxury brands that have come under the radar of netizens for their exorbitantly expensive products:

1. Louis Vuitton's $39,000 Airplane Handbag

Louis Vuitton recently unveiled a bag shaped like an airplane, and guess, what? It costs more than an actual airplane! Priced at $39,000 (approximately Rs 28 lakh), this latest product by Louis Vuitton is every middle class mother's nightmare.

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh



$39,000 pic.twitter.com/GEUmoylYqD — SAINT (@saint) April 2, 2021

2. Gucci's Rs 2.5 lakh Kurta

Gucci recently became the subject of a lot of trolling after they released a "kaftan" for Rs 2.5 lakh. Not only were they criticised for its pricing, but some people even took jabs at the very plain design, and said that they'd find something much better for Rs 500 at Sarojini. Twitter is cold, y'all.

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — paalak's day (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

3. Prada's "Luxury" Paper Clip

Yes, you read that right. Prada was selling paper clips that cost $185 (approximately Rs 13,000) and honestly, we just want to know what super-important official documents these will be used for. If you have extra money and nothing better to do with it, Prada surely has a solution for you.

"This paper clip better be able to hold my life together," one user on Twitter wrote.

Prada tries to push $185 paper clip https://t.co/rRQVnAfWeW pic.twitter.com/3InYN1ckls — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) July 6, 2017

4. Balenciaga's $2,145 Tote Bag

Balenciaga unveiled a big blue tote bag for $2,145 (approximately Rs 1,57,000), and people on the internet were quick to point out how it was very similar to Ikea's 99-cent sustainable bag. Honestly, I'm pretty sure I've seen this bag at various ration shops and supermarkets too, lol.

Who wore it better? Balenciaga or IKEA? pic.twitter.com/LCB9Qri2xN — Mikael Pawlo (@mpawlo) April 18, 2017

5. Gucci's Famous Inverted Cat Eye Glasses for $755

Gucci has definitely struck a chord with netizens when it comes to overly priced products, that, frankly, are not even that good. I mean, nobody here is a professional designer so maybe it's the case of an "acquired taste", but well, we don't get it *shrugs*

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

6. AMBUSH's Clip Earring for $570

First of all, how is this earring not going to mess up your earlobes forever? You're trying to sell me these literal clips that I have to put on my ears for Rs 40,000? No, thanks.

Ambush's Nobo Clip Earrings

7. Gucci's 'DPS' Belt for Rs 35,000

And of course, who can forget this recent video of a mother trolling her daughter for buying a Gucci belt that looks exactly like a regular Indian school belt? Check out the very entertaining video here:

8. Tiffany & Co.'s Table Tennis Paddles for $700

Tiffany's website shows a leather and walnut table tennis paddle set listed for approximately Rs 50,000! First of all, wasn't Tiffany's selling jewellery? Selling table tennis paddles out of nowhere is so random... Anyway, whoever can afford buying tennis paddles from a jeweller definitely doesn't have to think about all this

Tiffany's $700 table tennis paddles

We're still scratching our heads over the hefty price tags these products come with, and we're sure there will be even more ridiculous, more expensive products in the future that will continue to stump us!

