Controversial ruling results in Marcus Peters pick, sparks Ravens rally past Colts

The Baltimore Ravens were struggling most of the day Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

After the Ravens logged 55 yards of first-half offense, running back Gus Edwards fumbled the ball in the red zone on the opening drive of the second half.

But a controversial call got them back into the game against a tough Indianapolis defense en route to a 24-10 victory.

This was an interception?

On the first Colts play after the Edwards fumble, quarterback Philip Rivers looked deep down the right sideline to wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Cornerback Marcus Peters maintained a bead on the underthrown ball and made what looked like a nice pass breakup on the first-down play.

The pass was ruled incomplete on the field. Peters didn’t protest the call, but the Ravens did, challenging that he actually came down with an interception.

Here’s another angle of the play that shows Peters failing to control the ball before it fell to the ground incomplete. But replay officials thought otherwise.

This was called an INT 🤔

Upon review, officials ruled that Peters actually intercepted the ball and fumbled it before it was recovered by Ravens safety Chuck Clark.

Ten plays later, Edwards scored a touchdown to give the Ravens a 14-10 lead.

NFL’s official explanation of the call

Here’s the official explanation from NFL officiating head Al Riveron, who argued that there was “clear and obvious visual evidence” that Peters had control of the ball and took three steps before fumbling it.

The Colts likely have a different definition of what constitutes “clear and obvious.”

