Watch Live:

Watch Live: Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur laid to rest in national funeral

PM Trudeau, Premier Legault pay tribute to the 'best player in the world'

‘Ridiculous’: JD Vance’s Conspiracy Theory is a Big Lie

Michael Daly
·6 min read
Drew Angerer
Drew Angerer

After securing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement to become the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, J.D. Vance went from chugging the Kool-Aid to spiking it with his very own conspiratorial falsehood.

Whatever the outcome from tonight’s election, it will be accompanied by a Vance lie so ridiculous that Trump himself might not have attempted it. Vance has actually suggested that President Joe Biden is allowing fentanyl to pour through the border so as to kill off MAGA voters.

“If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters in the middle of the heartland, how better than to target them and their kids with this deadly fentanyl?” Vance asked Jim Hoft of the far-right news site Gateway Pundit on Friday.

Vance conjured a vision of crisis at our southern border so dire as to demand priority over any humanitarian concerns presented by the war in Ukraine. He spoke of a “wide-open” realm where illegal immigrants—who he termed “Democrat voters” in a campaign ad—and drugs are allowed to pour through unimpeded. Never mind that the federal DEA estimates more than 90 percent of the drugs smuggled in from Mexico cross through established legal crossing points that would be unaffected by even the highest Trumpian wall.

“It’s really a border crisis that has gone all over the country,” Vance exclaimed. “It’s not just the southern border states that are affected by it. It’s everybody, and it does look intentional.”

Vance then said, “It’s like Joe Biden wants to punish the people who didn’t vote for him and opening up the floodgates to the border is one way to do it.”

Trump’s J.D. Vance Endorsement Looks Flimsier and Flimsier

Vance’s contention becomes all the more absurd when you consider that although fatal overdoses have reached record levels, rates are no longer higher among whites than among Blacks—who are considerably less likely to vote MAGA. And the demographic change has been particularly dramatic in Ohio, the state Vance seeks to represent on Capitol Hill.

“For many years, black overdose death rates were one-third to one-half lower than for whites,” the non-profit Harm Reduction Ohio noted in a report. “But in mid-2016, that started to change. Since then, the trend has moved in the opposite direction. In 2019, death crossed the racial divide. Black Ohioans died of accidental drug overdoses at a significantly faster rate than whites.”

The overdose death rate among Blacks is now nearly 20 percent higher than among whites. Blacks comprise 14 percent of the state’s population, but suffer 17 cent of the overdose deaths.

Harm Reduction Ohio and federal law enforcement sources agree on the cause of the shift: fentanyl, the same deadly new drug that Vance cites in his conspiracy theory.

“Today Blacks have dramatically higher overdose death rates than whites and the reason is fentanyl moved from the heroin supply—the opioid supply—into the cocaine supply,” Harm Reduction Ohio president Dennis Cauchon told The Daily Beast on Monday. “For decades, for whatever reason, whites have always had disproportionately high heroin overdose death rates, and blacks have had traditionally high cocaine overdose death rates. It's true in Ohio, and it's really true nationwide.”

He noted that cocaine itself has a relatively low overdose death rate. That started to change when dealers began to lace it with fentanyl as a low cost potency boost.

“It’s now an all-purpose adulterate,” Cauchon said. “When fentanyl moved into cocaine it caused a lot of black overdose deaths.”

Cauchon dismissed Vance’s conspiracy theory with a single word.

“Ridiculous.”

He added, “Fentanyl is apolitical.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>(L-R) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) look on as J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign rally in Newark, Ohio. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Drew Angerer</div>

(L-R) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) look on as J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign rally in Newark, Ohio.

Drew Angerer

Vance’s suggestion that Biden is using it as a diabolical anti-MAGA chemical weapon is apparently in part an effort to downplay the conflict in Ukraine, where chemical warfare is a real danger. Vance said on Steven Bannon’s War Room back in February that “I don't really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another." What is happening there has come to include executions and rape and the deliberate bombing of hospitals and a host of other horrors. Vance has sought to divert us from Putin’s crime against humanity with a fiction about Biden and a deadly drug that Trump also could not stop.

Three of the handful of people already in Congress who voted against sending aid to Ukrainians came to campaign for Vance following the Trump endorsement. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia all describe themselves as champions of freedom as they join Vance in warning about the great crisis at the border.

J.D. Vance’s Former Roommate: He’s ‘the Most Dangerous Candidate’

One researcher who has been scientifically documenting actual facts regarding both overdoses and fentanyl was continuing his work at the border on Monday. Joseph Friedman of The Center for Social Medicine and Humanities and the Medical Scientist Training Program at UCLA spoke to The Daily Beast from Tijuana.

“I’m seeing this up close and personal,” he said. “For most of the pandemics, like two years, almost the only people who were allowed to cross the border were mostly U.S. citizens and U.S. permanent residents. And the fentanyl did not stop coming, which means it's being brought over by U.S. citizens,who cannot be denied entry to this country through legal ports of entry.”

He offered a conclusion.

“So the whole Republican talking point about a weak wall, it just empirically doesn’t make any sense. It’s just a flat out lie.”

Friedman has done considerable research into the changing overdose rates for Blacks and for whites. He agrees with Ohio Harm that fentanyl is a prime cause, but he ascribes the increase in the death rate among Blacks less to tainted cocaine than to an age difference in users.

“Among Black individuals, the highest death rates are actually in older folks, like in the fifties and sixties,” he said. “And that’s because these are people who initially started using heroin many decades ago and have been safely using heroin ever since. But all of a sudden, that heroin’s been replaced by something much more dangerous and those older Black folks are dying. Whereas with white overdoses… you see the highest rates are in slightly younger folks.”

He and fellow researcher Helena Hansen published some of their recent findings in the March issue of JAMA Psychiatry in a paper called Evaluation of Increases in Drug Overdose: Mortality Rates in the US by Race and Ethnicity Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic. Their conclusion will stand as science-based fact no matter what Vance achieves at the polls with a bigger than big lie.

“Drug overdose mortality is increasingly becoming a racial justice issue in the US. “

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad