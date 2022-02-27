Ridge View’s Upper State win puts Blazers in 5A championship game for first time

Yerrick Stoneman’s farewell tour has one more stop — the state championship.

Stoneman’s Ridge View High School squad held off a furious Mauldin comeback for a 58-49 win Saturday night in the Class 5A Upper State championship, held in a jam-packed Davis Field House at Bob Jones University.

The Blazers will play Fort Dorchester on Thursday in the state championship game at USC Aiken.

It is Ridge View’s fourth state championship appearance in five years but the first in Class 5A. The Blazers won three straight Class 4A championships from 2018-20.

The title run comes in Stoneman’s final season with the program. He announced earlier this month that he will be leaving to take over nationally-ranked Oak Hill next season. Stoneman spent 11 years as an assistant coach there.

The Blazers played the toughest season in school history with trips to Las Vegas and New Orleans for tournaments as well as two hometown events — the Chick-fil-A Classic and the Bash. That tough scheduling has paid off, especially over the last month.

The Blazers were essentially playing a road against Mauldin, which was coming off a win over No. 1 Dorman on Monday. The Mavs’ campus was a 10-minute ride to Bob Jones University.

But Ridge View weathered the raucous crowd and a second-half Mavs comeback. The Blazers led 42-20 with 4:43 left, but Mauldin went on an 18-4 run over the next eight minutes to cut it to 46-38.