Ridge View scores rivalry win over Blythewood in football season opener

Ridge View used big plays and a strong defense to extend its winning streak over rival Blythewood on Friday night.

Donald Tomlin threw a pair of touchdown passes and Myles Brown returned a fumble for a score in the 21-14 win over the Bengals. It was the Blazers’ third straight win over their Richland 2 counterparts.

After a scoreless first quarter, Ridge View scored first on Tomlin’s 77-yard touchdown pass to ECU commit Zion Agnew to make it 7-0. Blythewood answered on its next drive as quarterback Harrison Collins took it in on fourth-and-two to tie at 7-7.

Brown gave the Blazers the lead back late in the third when he scooped up a Collins’ fumbled and returned it 45 yards for a TD to make it 14-7 with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Bengals had three turnovers in the game.

Blythewood had a chance to tie with less than six minutes left but turned it over on downs inside the Blazers’ 20-yard line.

Ridge View extended the lead on Tomlin’s TD pass to Appalachian State commit Chris Lawson to make it 21-7 with 2:55 left. Tomlin was 11-of-18 for 153 yards.

Collins was 19-of-38 for 189 yards for Blythewood. Josh Gary led the Bengals with six catches for 91 yards.

West Florence 31, Lexington 28

At Florence, Sam Spence hit a 41-yard field goal with 1:41 left to give the Knights a win over the Wildcats.

Lexington trailed 21-7 and then was down 28-21 after WF’s Deuce Hudson scored on an 88-yard run with 8:25 left. But the Wildcats answered right back 15 seconds later on Taiden Mines’ 77-yard pass to Kamadi Maxwell to tie it at 28.

Mines was 18-of-30 for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Maxwell had eight catches for 203 yards and two scores. Running back Jonah Norris rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Hudson had 221 yards of total offense for the Knights.

Dreher 29, Keenan 22

Former Gamecock QB Corey Jenkins won his debut at his alma mater on Friday.

Colby Fuller had a two-yard run with 3:16 left to help the Blue Devils over the Raiders.

Fuller also threw a TD pass. Jaden Haygood picked off two passes for Dreher, which trailed 14-7 after three quarters.

Quay Howard had three touchdowns for Keenan including a 4-yarder to tie it at 22-22 with 6:27 left.

AC Flora 38, Greenwood 20

Quarterback Carew Bates threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Ken Floyd won his debut as Falcons’ coach.

Markel Townsend and Noah Kelson each added TD runs. Jack Purdy and Chris Lofton had touchdown catches.

Spring Valley 36, Westwood 18

Evan Javis ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings;’ victory.

Quarterback Aden Jones added a TD pass and ran for a score. Nigel Ancrum ran the opening kickoff of the second half back for a touchdown for the Vikings.

Camden 42, Myrtle Beach 13

Quarterback Grayson White threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in the Bulldogs’ win over the Class 4A Seahawks.

Aidan Heriot caught two of White’s TD passes and Averee Hickmon added a rushing touchdown.

Fairfield Central 62, Carvers Bay 14

Freshman Cam McMillon threw five touchdown passes in his first varsity start to lead the Griffins past the Bears.

Richland Northeast 29, Crestwood 27

Aaron Guiterrez hit a 27-yard field goal as time expired for the win over the Knights.

Irmo 22, Chapin 11

AJ Brand ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score as the Yellow Jackets won their season opener.

Brand threw for 142 yards and also rushed for 56 yards.

River Bluff 42, Lugoff-Elgin 13

Cooper Johns ran for three touchdowns and Parker Murray threw for two in the Gators’ victory.

Johns finished with 113 yards rushing. Murray was 9-of-15 for 153 yards. Stephen Collier and Blaine Blose had touchdown catches.

CA Johnson 22, Columbia 6

Dawan Rice had two touchdown runs and quarterback Dajayline Jacobs had a TD run for the Green Hornets.

White Knoll 21, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

Jesse Ross ran for two touchdowns and also caught a TD in the Wolves’ opening victory.

Byrnes 62, Brookland-Cayce 7

Colby Shaw threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns as the Rebels blew open a close game in the second half.

Byrnes led 14-7 at halftime but scored 48 points over the final two quarters. Kyai Cook had nine catches for 110 yards and two TDs.

BC quarterback Tanner Staton had a TD run for the Bearcats.

Ben Lippen 48, Asheville Christian 19

Quarterback Dobson Ricks threw for two touchdowns and ran for one to give Bennett Weigle a win in his first game as Ben Lippen coach.

Taevian Copney added two touchdowns rushing and caught a TD pass from Ricks.

Kellen George had four sacks for Ben Lippen and Charlie Johnson returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Asheville Christian didn’t have one rushing attempt in the game.

Swansea 19, Airport 6

Justin Gissendanner returned an interception for a touchdown and also caught a TD pass in the Tigers’ victory.

Gray Collegiate, Lower Richland games postponed

Gray Collegiate at Oceanside and Lower Richland at West Ashley were postponed because of weather Friday and will be made up Saturday.

Gray-Oceanside will be 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Citadel. Lower Richland’s game will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday

Heathwood Hall 43. Great Falls 0

At Great Falls, freshman quarterback Patrick Belk threw two touchdown passes to Thompson Dubose as the highlanders won their season opener.

Grayson Hawn added two TD runs for Heathwood.

Wednesday

Pelion 47, Bethune Bowman 22

At Bethune Bowman, quarterback Luke New ran for 211 yards and five touchdowns in the Panthers’ season opening win.

New also was 6-of-9 passing for 112 yards and a TD.