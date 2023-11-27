Riders Trapped Vertically for an Hour on Universal Studios Orlando Roller Coaster Rescued: Reports

Passengers were stuck for nearly an hour on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit before being rescued, according to reports, with no injuries

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando

Universal Studios Florida theme-park riders had to be rescued after they were stuck in a vertical position for nearly an hour on the night of Thanksgiving, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Per the outlet, the individuals were riding the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit attraction when the incident happened on Thursday.

The Orlando Fire Department received an emergency call from the Orlando Police Department (OPD), FOX 35 reports. The OPD confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that there were no injuries or hospital transports from the event.

PEOPLE has contacted Universal Orlando Resort for comment.

Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando

The roller coaster stopped at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday during its initial vertical ascent, leaving 24 passengers stranded, ClickOrlando reports, citing the Orlando Fire Department.



However, the outlet added that fire officials confirmed the riders were removed safely from the 167-foot-tall attraction after they were called for a “technical rescue.”

"We were walking out of the park as it was closing time and seen a group of people taking pictures of the Rip Ride Rockit. That seemed kind of odd until we looked up and seen the group stuck on the ride," park-goer Dennis Malesky told FOX 35.



"Shortly after, the fire department arrived, but nothing seemed to be happening," he continued. "Universal employees made everyone who didn’t know anyone on the ride leave, as it was much after closing."

"On our way out, we seen the car finally move. They must have been up there an hour," Malesky added.



In a video obtained by FOX 35, an individual states that the passengers are “stuck way up there, at the tip,” adding that “they're literally on their backs right now.”

