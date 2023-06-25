Riders thrown from derailed roller coaster, killing one, Sweden officials say

A derailment on a Stockholm roller coaster sent riders plunging to the ground, killing one, Sweden officials told news outlets.

The crash took place Sunday, June 25, on the Jetline ride at the Gröna Lund amusement park, the park said in a Facebook post. Nine people were taken to hospitals and one died, the park said and Associated Press reported.

“It is incredibly tragic and shocking,” park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told Swedish broadcaster SVT, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The front of the coaster derailed, and the ride came to a stop at about 20 feet in the air, Gröna Lund officials said in a statement on Facebook.

The accident took place at about 11:30 a.m., the park said, and 14 people were onboard at the time.

“My husband, who was sitting outside, saw how a carriage came loose and fell from a great height, and that there were people in it,” witness Jenny Lagerstedt told local media, The Independent reported.

Other onlookers said the wheel assembly of the car fell to the ground.

“Then the car stops and people fly out, fall out of the car,” Ziba Assadi told TV4, according to the Associated Press.

After the crash, at least one man was seen sitting on a post on the roller coaster awaiting rescue, Deutsche Welle reported.

The park said on Facebook that the crash should not have happened and that it is investigating and helping police with their investigation. The park will remain closed for a least a week.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches speeds of nearly 60 mph and a height of nearly 100 feet, according to the park’s website.

Facebook Translate was used to translate the park’s statement and Google Translate was used to translate the park’s website.

