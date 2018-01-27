Rider rallies for 63-60 win over Saint Peter's

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) -- Tyere Marshall scored 16 points and Dimencio Vaughn added 13 more to lead Rider to a 63-60 come-from-behind win Friday night over Saint Peter's.

Rider (15-7, 8-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) trailed by 16 points midway through the first half but closed the deficit to 36-27 at the break and continued the rally over the final 20 minutes. The Broncs clinched it by scoring 12 of the game's final 14 points and took their first lead of the night on a pair of free throws from Vaughn, who poured in 10 of his 13 points during the run.

Frederick Scott also had 13 points for Rider. Marshall and Vaughn finished with nine rebounds apiece.

Saint Peter's (8-12, 2-7), which has lost five in a row, got 16 points from Sam Idowu and Elijah Gonzales had 14 points.