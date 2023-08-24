Rider killed when two vehicles run over bicycle in Lexington County, SC cops say

A person was killed early Thursday morning when the bicycle they were riding on a Lexington County road was hit by two vehicles, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m. on U.S. 321/Main Street in the Gaston area, said Lance Cpl. William Bennett.

Both a 2018 Nissan sedan and a 2003 GMC SUV were driving north on Main Street, according to Bennett. Near the intersection with Woodtrail Drive, both vehicles ran over the bicycle as the rider was crossing Main Street, Bennett said.

The bike rider was taken to Lexington Medical Center and died from the injuries suffered in the crash, according to Bennett.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the bicycle rider.

Bennett said both drivers were not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the collision.

Through Tuesday, 641 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 28 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 43 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.