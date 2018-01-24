Rider finishes on 8-0 run, tips Fairfield 90-88

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) -- Dimencio Vaughn scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and his extra effort underneath the basket paid off with the game-winner Tuesday night as Rider edged Fairfield 90-88 in a wild finish.

Rider (14-7, 7-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which had fallen behind by six, finished the game on an 8-0 run, scoring the winning points in an extended scrum underneath the basket. Vaughn missed a jump shot with 13 seconds remaining, Tyere Marshall controlled the rebound and got the ball to Vaughn, who missed a layup. Vaughn grabbed the board and went back up for a tip-in with 8.5 seconds on the clock.

Fairfield's Tyler Nelson went to the line with a chance to tie, but missed both free throws and Vaughn leapt and wrapped up the miss as time expired.

Jordan Allen added 19 points with four 3-pointers for Rider, Stevie Jordan scored 17 and Anthony Durham 13.

Nelson led Fairfield (7-12, 2-6) with 24 points and 11 rebounds and three players - Ferron Flavors, Jr., Jesus Cruz and Wassef Methnani - scored 14 each.

Rider has won seven of its last eight.