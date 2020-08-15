Rider ends in ravine at Tour of Lombardy, Fuglsang wins

COMO, Italy Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel fractured his pelvis and has a right lung contusion after crashing Saturday in the Tour of Lombardy, which was won by Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang.

The 20-year-old Evenepoel crashed inside the last 50 kilometers (31 miles), on the descent of Muro di Sormano, hitting a bridge wall and going over it into a ravine, his Deceuninck-Quick-Step team said in a statement.

The team said he was taken to the Como hospital by ambulance, and was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury.

He will be flown to Belgium on Sunday.

Astana rider Fuglsang beat Jumbo-Vismas George Bennett by 31 seconds to win the race, which is one of cyclings five single-day monuments, with Aleksandr Vlasov third for Astana.

