Rider Broncs to play the San Diego Toreros on the road

San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego squares off against Rider.

San Diego finished 18-15 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Toreros averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

Rider went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-12 on the road. The Broncs gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press