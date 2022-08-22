The RideForPKD and EF Collection Team Up to Raise Money and Awareness for Polycystic Kidney Disease; EF Collection Announces a Raffle to win the Diamond Grace Necklace

Ride for PKD
·5 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / The RideForPKD and jewelry designer of EF Collection, announced an exciting collaboration to raise money and awareness for polycystic kidney disease (PKD). Emily Strauss, the owner of EF Collection, and her husband Justin Strausslost their newborn son, Austin, to Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) in April 2021.During a recent visit to the University of South California PKD Research lab this May they met Glenn Frommer who is riding his bike across the country to raise money and awareness for PKD. Following their initial meeting, they created a joint effort to work together to fund research grants to help find a cure for this genetically inherited disease that effects 600,000 Americans.

Ride for PKD, Sunday, August 21, 2022, Press release picture
Ride for PKD, Sunday, August 21, 2022, Press release picture
Ride for PKD, Sunday, August 21, 2022, Press release picture
Ride for PKD, Sunday, August 21, 2022, Press release picture

On Sunday, August 21st the Strauss' made a generous $25,000 donation to the RideForPKD to support PKD research grants. In addition, they have launched a raffle promotion for an opportunity for one lucky person to win their Diamond Grace Necklace (valued at $5,595). To purchase a $25 raffle entry before September 3rd, click here. The winner will be drawn on Sunday, September 4th, which is known nationally as PKD Awareness Day.

"The hero behind the RideforPKD is our friend Glenn, who was diagnosed with PKD only a few years ago. He is currently riding across the country, meeting doctors, researchers, and families like ours along the way-with the goal of raising enough money to fund 4 research grants. We are thrilled to support his effort and provide an opportunity for the public to join us in supporting this important cause," said jewelry designer Emily Strauss. "To honor our precious angel, we created the Angels 4 Austin Foundation to provide small comforts and supportive resources to the families of premature or sick infants. With PKD Awareness Day just around the corner on September 4th, we are hoping the public will join us in raising money to fund research grants for this incurable disease."

"We are honored and humbled that Emily and Justin Strauss have made such an unbelievably generous gesture to support the RideForPKD and help support the PKD Foundation's research program," said RideforPKD's Founder Glenn Frommer, a PKD sufferer and avid cyclist. "This is such a special way to end my ride. I plan to dip my back tire in the Atlantic Ocean on September 3rd after cycling 5,300 across our beautiful country. I encourage all of our followers and supporters of the PKD Foundation, and anyone impacted by kidney disease to purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of Emily's beautiful necklaces and help us reach our goal to support 4 more research grants."

The RideForPKD, a 5,300-mile cross country bike ride to raise money for the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation, is committed to raising at least $640,000 to help fund research and find a cure for polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an inherited and incurable genetic disease in which clusters of damaging cysts develop primarily within the kidneys leading to life-altering symptoms and ultimately kidney failure in so many Americans who have the disease. The ride began on May 1st in San Francisco, CA and ends on September 3rd in Cape Cod, MA.

Emily Strauss creates pieces using 14K gold handset with diamonds, precious stones, and enamel. Understated and simple, yet glamorous EF Collection offers a beautiful balance between relevant trends and timeless design. Pushing boundaries and expanding the offering, Emily launched her Bridal Collection in Spring 2020, following her marriage to her husband, Justin Strauss, all while staying true to the brand's DNA of approachable and affordable fine jewelry. Since its inception, EF Collection has garnered red carpet status and became a mainstay on celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon. As Emily and EF Collection continue their global expansion, the brand can be found at over 250 Premiere retail locations including Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Revolve, Intermix, Holt Renfrew, and TSUM.

The funds raised from the RideForPKD, with the support of the donation from EF Collections, are donated directly to the PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit and the only organization in the U.S. dedicated solely to finding treatments and a cure for PKD. The organization advances research, education, advocacy, support, and awareness of PKD on a national and local level. Since 1982, the PKD Foundation has funded more than 1,300 research projects and leveraged $1.5B in research funds. For more information on the PKD Foundation, please visit pkdcure.org.

The RideForPKD has already raised over $540,000 in personal donations plus sponsorships from more than 30 wonderful sponsors including RBC Wealth Management, pkDO, 28Freight, Bank of Colorado, Milkbox Partners, Palladio Biosciences, Goally, VAREco, Bridge of Life, City National Bank, Domino's Pizza, Grossman Wellness, Brinkman Real Estate, quip, Fruition Partners, Regulus Therapeutics, Murray & Stafford, Santa Barbara Nutrients, Primalwear, TLD Group, and many others. Visithttps://www.rideforpkd.org/ to learn about donating, becoming a sponsor, registering to join any portion of the cross-country ride, or volunteering. Follow the ride on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

# # #

For further information, contact:
Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative
978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)
amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ride for PKD



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712984/The-RideForPKD-and-EF-Collection-Team-Up-to-Raise-Money-and-Awareness-for-Polycystic-Kidney-Disease-EF-Collection-Announces-a-Raffle-to-win-the-Diamond-Grace-Necklace

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.

  • Filly Moira installed as early 5-2 favourite for $1-million Queen’s Plate

    TORONTO — She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. Moira's winning time of 1:49.78 was better than what Sir for Sure posted (1:50.62) in winning the $150,400 Plate Trial on the same day. T

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt