Rideau puts up 26 as North Carolina Central defeats Saint Andrews (NC) 121-61

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Floyd Rideau scored 26 points to help North Carolina Central defeat Saint Andrews (N.C.) 121-61 on Tuesday.

Rideau added five rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (7-10). Anthony Peoples Jr. added 16 points while going 8 of 13 from the field while they also had eight rebounds. Aquan Smart had 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Jaylin McDuffie finished with 15 points for the Knights. Saint Andrews also got 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Escamilla Mateu.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press