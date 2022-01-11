Rideau Lakes touts attractions on social media

The Township of Rideau Lakes has announced new tourism and community outreach social media pages, called "Experience Rideau Lakes," to continue to engage with the local community.

The township recently launched new social media pages which offer "free, accessible and meaningful content" to people through various social media channels, township officials stated.

"Experience Rideau Lakes" has been launched on Facebook and Instagram, as part of a digital content strategy adopted by council on Dec. 6.

T.D Graham and Associates created the digital content strategy for the township and new content is planned for development over a three-year period beginning in January 2022 until 2025.

"The Experience Rideau Lakes pages allow us as a municipality to put our best foot forward online for those that want to connect with us," Rideau Lakes Mayor Arie Hoogenboom said in a prepared statement, adding: "Rideau Lakes is welcoming a significant number of new residents and has always been a top-tier tourism destination, and we need to help connect with the community and local business."

As interest grows in the township's website, community Facebook page and YouTube channel, it was recommended that the municipality introduce additional social media platforms to engage people in experiencing what Rideau Lakes has to offer.

The current community Facebook page, Township of Rideau Lakes, will continue to reach out to the more than 6,000 followers to share information about local activities, events, recreation programs and notices while the new social media channels will share content that highlights local experiences, local businesses, culture and heritage and focuses on lifestyle in the area, officials said.

Recently, the Experience Rideau Lakes social media channels shared a post, "Sharpen your Blades, Ontario's Best Outdoor Skating," which shares three different places to skate this winter within Rideau Lakes.

Those who would like their photos and videos featured on the new social media platforms can tag the township with #ExperienceRideauLakes.

(Jessica Munro is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

